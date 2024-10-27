Maui’s landscape ranges from dry volcanic craters to lush rainforests and stunning beaches. Photo / Getty Images
Vuk Malobabic, General Manager for Norwegian Spirit, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, shares his top picks and tips for visiting Maui, Hawaii
What makes Maui a dream holiday destination?
Maui offers the perfect combination of natural beauty, rich culture and unforgettable adventures. Whether you’re hiking through lush rainforests, relaxing on pristine beaches, or exploring the island’s marine life, it’s a destination that has something for everyone. Visiting via a cruise allows you to experience Maui alongside other iconic Hawaiian islands, without the need to take multiple flights.
Three essential experiences when visiting Maui are:
Snorkelling at the Turtle Cleaning Station in Lahaina, where you can witness Hawaiian green sea turtles up close in their natural habitat.
Exploring Haleakalā National Park and catching the sunrise from its volcanic peak — a truly awe-inspiring sight.
Enjoying a meal at Mama’s Fish House on the North Shore, renowned for its fresh seafood and stunning ocean views.
What is your top tip for visiting Maui?
It is to explore beyond the well-known tourist areas. Some of Maui’s hidden gems, like secluded beaches and off-the-beaten-path eateries, offer a more authentic experience of the island. Of course, I also recommend exploring Maui by cruise, which gives you the flexibility to visit these spots while enjoying the diverse amenities onboard your ship.
Where’s your favourite spot in Maui?
The Turtle Cleaning Station near Lahaina. The vibrant marine life and the experience of swimming with sea turtles in crystal-clear waters make it an unforgettable experience.
What’s something that most visitors don’t know about Maui?
They don’t realise just how diverse Maui’s landscapes are. From the arid volcanic summit of Haleakalā to the lush rainforests of Hana, the island offers a wide variety of ecosystems to explore.
What’s been your favourite Maui experience so far?
Swimming alongside the sea turtles at the Turtle Cleaning Station. The abundance of marine life and the clarity of the water made it a magical day I often reflect on.
You can’t go wrong with fresh seafood in Maui, and my top pick is the Bouillabaisse at Mama’s Fish House. The combination of fresh ingredients and stunning ocean views makes for a truly special dining experience. For a refreshing drink, try a classic Hawaiian Mai Tai while soaking up the island atmosphere.
What do you plan to do on your next visit?
I plan to explore Haleakalā National Park. The breathtaking landscapes and the chance to see the sunrise from the summit have long been on my list.
Checklist
MAUI. HAWAII
GETTING THERE
Fly non-stop from Auckland to Honolulu with Hawaiian Airlines in approx. 8 hours, 40 minutes. The flight time from Honolulu International to Maui Kahului Airport is 45 minutes.
Many of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Hawaii itineraries depart from Honolulu.