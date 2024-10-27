Three essential experiences when visiting Maui are:

Snorkelling at the Turtle Cleaning Station in Lahaina, where you can witness Hawaiian green sea turtles up close in their natural habitat. Exploring Haleakalā National Park and catching the sunrise from its volcanic peak — a truly awe-inspiring sight. Enjoying a meal at Mama’s Fish House on the North Shore, renowned for its fresh seafood and stunning ocean views.

The volcanic peak at Haleakalā is more than 3000m high and offers one of the most stunning sunrises in the world. Photo / 123rf

What is your top tip for visiting Maui?

It is to explore beyond the well-known tourist areas. Some of Maui’s hidden gems, like secluded beaches and off-the-beaten-path eateries, offer a more authentic experience of the island. Of course, I also recommend exploring Maui by cruise, which gives you the flexibility to visit these spots while enjoying the diverse amenities onboard your ship.

Aerial view of the west coast of Maui. Photo / Getty Images

Where’s your favourite spot in Maui?

The Turtle Cleaning Station near Lahaina. The vibrant marine life and the experience of swimming with sea turtles in crystal-clear waters make it an unforgettable experience.

What’s something that most visitors don’t know about Maui?

They don’t realise just how diverse Maui’s landscapes are. From the arid volcanic summit of Haleakalā to the lush rainforests of Hana, the island offers a wide variety of ecosystems to explore.

What’s been your favourite Maui experience so far?

Swimming alongside the sea turtles at the Turtle Cleaning Station. The abundance of marine life and the clarity of the water made it a magical day I often reflect on.

Maui’s Turtle Cleaning Station in Lahaina offers a unique chance to snorkel alongside Hawaiian green sea turtles. Photo / 123rf

What should visitors eat and drink while there?

You can’t go wrong with fresh seafood in Maui, and my top pick is the Bouillabaisse at Mama’s Fish House. The combination of fresh ingredients and stunning ocean views makes for a truly special dining experience. For a refreshing drink, try a classic Hawaiian Mai Tai while soaking up the island atmosphere.

The Hawaiian Mai Tai is a popular cocktail perfect for enjoying after a day exploring the island’s beaches. Photo / 123rf

What do you plan to do on your next visit?

I plan to explore Haleakalā National Park. The breathtaking landscapes and the chance to see the sunrise from the summit have long been on my list.

Checklist

MAUI. HAWAII

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Honolulu with Hawaiian Airlines in approx. 8 hours, 40 minutes. The flight time from Honolulu International to Maui Kahului Airport is 45 minutes.

Many of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Hawaii itineraries depart from Honolulu.

DETAILS

gohawaii.com

ncl.com/nz/en