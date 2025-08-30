Kowtow (29 College St) is famous for its ethical manufacturing and use of renewable and sustainable fibres, with modern and minimal pieces for men and women. Even better, all pieces are designed in the Wellington workroom.

Looking for high-quality local menswear? Look no further than Mandatory Menswear (21 Ghuznee St), while just a few shops away, twenty-seven names (27 Ghuznee St) offers whimsical and fun womenswear from a brand that champions sustainability and ethical production.

Luxury can be found at Yu Mei (85 Victoria St), with a range of luxury leather bags and accessories. Started by local Jessie Wong in 2015, the brand prioritises functionality and quality and makes products largely from New Zealand-farmed deer nappa.

Kowtow offers modern and minimal pieces for men and women. Photo / WellingtonNZ

For the culturally curious

Wellington also holds its own when it comes to culture. At Te Wharewaka o Pōneke (2 Taranaki St), visitors can take a waka tour or waka experience and kai, which begins with a traditional Māori mihi whakatau (welcome) with waiata (song) before learning how to become kaihoe (paddlers) in a traditionally carved waka.

For something more active, walk and drive along the Te Ara o Ngā Tupuna (The Trail of our Ancestors) from Thorndon to Ōwhiro Bay. Begin with a two-hour walk from Pipitea Marae in Thorndon to Waitangi Park, then drive the rest of the way, stopping at several historically and culturally significant spots.

For a spot of gallery hopping, don’t miss the newly-opened Toi Art gallery in Te Papa (55 Cable St), which features the National Art Collection, with changing exhibitions of paintings, sculpture, photography, tīvaevae, jewellery, drawings, ceramics, and more. Then, head to the Māori Arts Gallery (Boatshed 1) and Kura Gallery (19 Allen St) to review some truly magnificent Māori works.

Te Wharewaka o Pōneke takes visitors on waka experiences. Photo / Phoebe Mackenzie, WellingtonNZ

For the foodies

In Wellington, food is a deliciously serious affair, whether you’re getting an elaborate dinner or a tasty cafe treat.

For brunch, don’t skip the Mediterranean-style Loretta (18 Cuba St) for waffles or wood-fired pizza. August Eatery (75 Taranaki St) is another local haunt, with moody interiors and a creative menu starring tsoureki (a Greek brioche) and Istanbul eggs (made with Aleppo chilli butter). If you’re a regular Welly visitor, try newbie Volco (11 Egmont St), which is gaining a reputation for tasty savoury and sweet pastries and top-notch coffee.

Kick things up a notch at Shed 5 (3 Queens Wharf) with one of the best seafood restaurants around. Right on the harbour, this eatery is all class, with fresh, modern dishes. Craving Asian-fusion in a cosy setting? Head to Koji (12 Majoribanks St) to enjoy bold flavours and incredible wines.

If you’re after a drink before or after WOW, head to Foxglove (33 Queens Wharf) and Dockside (Shed 3/9 Queens Wharf).

Loretta serves up Mediterranean-style food. Photo / Celeste Fontein, WellingtonNZ

For the sophisticated socialisers

Compact and walkable, Wellington is a great spot to enjoy a few cocktails or craft beers, with a bevvy of bars all packed into the humming downtown.

Wine lovers should mark Puffin Wine Bar (60 Ghuznee St) on their list, a spot known for its organic and biodynamic selection as well as Noble Rot Wine Bar (6 Swan Lane), where you’ll find more than 500 bottles to choose from alongside delicious tasting platters (it’s popular, so book in advance).

If you prefer cocktails, head to Hawthorn Lounge (2/82 Tory St), which has an intimate speakeasy feel, or try The Library (53 Courtenay Place), where the menu stars 17 inventive and flavourful options.

As New Zealand’s craft beer capital, the city has plenty for those who love hops, including the famous Fortune Favours (7 Leeds St), The Malthouse (76 Willis St), and Heyday (264A Cuba St).

Meanwhile, music can be found in many places, especially during WOW, including Orchestra Wellington’s Secrets on September 20, Tami Neilson’s Neon Cowgirl Tour on October 3, and Elvis: An American Trilogy on October 4.

Heyday Beer Co is one of the spots that help make Wellington the craft beer capital of New Zealand. Photo / Anna Briggs, WellingtonNZ

For the wellness warriors

As for those who prefer kombucha over champagne (or, perhaps, a bit of both), there’s plenty to do in Wellington to unwind and recharge.

Among the newest is Numa Skin & Body Club (93 Customhouse Quay), which combines infrared sauna sessions, contrast bathing, and massage to support full-body wellbeing. A tried-and-true local favourite is Tory Urban Retreat (80 Tory St), where guests can enjoy a Finnish sauna, cold plunge pool, oxygen therapy in flat pods, and more. For something a little higher up – literally – Space Studio (8 Lookout Rd) sits atop Mt Victoria and offers peaceful yoga and meditation sessions just a short stroll from downtown.

Numa Skin & Body Club has options to support full-body wellbeing. Photo / Numa Skin Club

Details

The 2025 WOW Show: RISE runs from September 18-October 5 at TSB Arena. Tickets are available at worldofwearableart.com.

wellingtonnz.com