Eat

Cambridge serves up plenty of flavour. My favourite of the weekend would have to have been Alpino, with its authentic Italian fare, fast-paced service, and vibrant energy (definitely start with cicchetti and a spritz or cocktail before diving into the mains). Also on the Italian theme, don’t miss the proper Neapolitan pizzas from Pija’s; your GPS will lead you to what looks like an industrial area, but one bite of their fare will make you forget that – honestly, their Tartufosa with truffle creme base, Fior Di Latte, Mushroom, Rocket and Truffle Oil is the kind of pizza you think about for weeks afterwards.

For excellent Chinese, head straight to The Chilli House for Sichuan-style dumplings or youpo noodles, or pop next door for a G&T and Indian-style tapas at Koi (the decor is eclectic and lots of fun). Other local favourites include Alpha Street Kitchen for its modern global flavours, seriously loaded Best Ugly bagels at Paddock, wholesome fare at Crave (their poke bowls and juices are outstanding), Homebrew’s coffee, and the range of pies and home baking from Carley’s Kitchen – their pāua pies sell out early, so be warned. Hanoi Boy is also a winner for tasty Vietnamese food if you fancy a banh mi or summer roll.

Drink

In the evenings, a cocktail, wine or beer at The Clements, Koi, Alpha, or Alpino is always a good move, but if you’re around during the day on a Saturday, head directly to Takapoto Estate for a tasting between 11am and 4pm. Alex Coldicutt’s Waikato-grown Chardonnay, Rosé, and Bordeaux blend, plus the Pinot made with Central Otago grapes, are all top drops and their Forager’s Gin, a collab with Elsewhere Gin, is also a total treat. Speaking of gin, definitely don’t leave without checking out Cambridge Distillery Co’s tasting room, open on weekends – they make a great limoncello and a limited-edition Cab Franc gin too.

Move

If you’re an active relaxer and can only do so much sitting around in robes in fancy hotels, don’t panic; Cambridge has you covered. The town sits on the picturesque Te Awa Cycle Trail, so you can hire bikes, whack on a helmet and head in either direction – towards Lake Karapiro’s sweeping views or back towards Hamilton and the gardens (you can actually cycle to the gardens and catch a jet boat back! who knew?) On foot, you’ll find plenty of rewarding action too: a 20-minute walk takes you to the tranquil 1km loop at Lake Te Koo Utu, or a short drive will have you at the Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum, where outdoor art dots the 2km trail. Sanctuary Mountain, only 30 minutes away, is perfect if you like the idea of hanging with tūī and kākā while walking through a magnificent eco-sanctuary and after (or maybe before) your wine tasting at Takapoto, you can actually book in walking tours on certain days – this 199ha property has over 800,000 native plantings.

Shop

There’s only one place to be on a Saturday morning in Cambridge: the Farmers’ Market in Victoria Square, where locals gather to catch up and stock up on everything from veggies, berries, and microgreens to sourdough, free-range eggs, sauerkraut, salmon, pies, pasties, and more. If you miss the market, Fill Good has a fascinating range of artisan products, and weirdly the local vege shop surprises with an enormous range of interesting global ingredients. Cambridge has long been well known for its antique and second-hand stores and you might be surprised at just how much damage you can do to your credit card in boutique fashion and homeware shops (new and recycled) like Mint, Rumor, Odell Home and Green with Envy. The mooching is seriously good in these parts.

Relax

If pampering is on your wishlist, head just ten minutes out of town to Seven Oaks Spa Therapy. Sandi and her partner run a small retreat that offers accommodation, as well as cutting-edge beauty treatments, including Exion skin rejuvenation and blissful massage sessions. You’ll never want to leave and she’ll even let you say hello to the horses afterwards if you want.

Cambridge proves that sometimes the best escapes are right on your doorstep. I was truly delighted that in just one and three-quarters hours we could be in a state of easy breezy relaxation with as many options for getting out in nature as there were shopping, eating and drinking in great restaurants. This Waikato town ticks all the boxes for a dreamy mini-break and should definitely be on your list the next time you need one.

The writer stayed courtesy of Clements Hotel.