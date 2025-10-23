Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Best things to do in Cambridge for a relaxing Waikato getaway

Alexia Santamaria
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Eager for a quick getaway before the summer madness? Classy Cambridge may be calling, writes Alexia Santamaria.

There are a few key ingredients that make a weekend away feel truly restorative: comfortable accommodation, delicious food, the chance to stretch your legs in nature, some interesting activities, and – if you’re

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save