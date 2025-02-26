Lombok

If you want to see what Bali was like more than 30 years ago but without skimping on luxury, you need to visit The Sira. Located on the island of Lombok, the most adventurous way to get here is by boat from Bali. The exceptionally well-trained team and friendly staff will pick you up in a private car and take you to paradise – seemingly located on your very own private beach with a nearby golf course, private villas and Olympic-sized infinity pools.

While the tranquil Senggigi waterfalls are a short 30-minute drive away from the resort, it’s hard to leave paradise when you have everything at your fingertips. Wake up for an early-morning swim in your own private pool or take a dip in the ocean, spend the afternoon in the hotel’s jacuzzi with impressive views of nearby Gili islands and finish your day with an Indonesian massage and facial.

If you are a foodie, you are in for a treat – helmed by chef Froosh Nur, the hotel has multiple dining options including a Mediterranean restaurant, Medsa, serving fresh seafood; Sija dishing up pan-Asian cuisine and a personal favourite, The Island’s Table, where an Indonesia feast can be made for special gatherings by chef Nur and his team.

If you can afford to splurge, do it here: the Presidential suite sits on top of the property with a bird’s-eye view of the property and sweeping panoramas of Indonesia, complete with your own private infinity pool.

Lombok is often compared to “Bali 30 years ago”, offering a more relaxed, less touristy vibe. Photo / 123RF

Ta’aktana, A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa

Labuan Bajo

Another luxury hotel that opened just last year is in Labuan Bajo, located on the island of Flores.

Ta’aktana Resort and Spa, on the western tip of Indonesia, is a place already known by many travellers because it’s so close to Komodo National Park. Once a sleepy village, the region became incredibly popular when tourists realised the Unesco World Heritage site was a great place for calming swims in clear waters, serene hikes and taking pictures of komodo dragons.

The strategically located and newly opened Ta’aktana Resort and Spa is now the next-top reason to visit the Labuan Bajo region. The floating overwater villas come with a personal butler service, there is an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a great kids' room for families who want it all. There are three dining options to choose from – Umasa and Leros – as well as Taba, a roof-top barbecue restaurant with wonderful views of the ocean and excellent cocktails, too.

The komodo dragon, the largest lizard in the world. Photo / 123RF

ALAMAYAH

Southwest Sumba

Australians love Bali, there’s no secret about that so it should come as no surprise there are many hotels run by Aussies in Indonesia. One of them is Alamayah. Located on pristine white-sand beaches, close to waterfalls and secret lakes, this is the original surfers' paradise for Aussie duo Daniel and Jessica Baldock, who first arrived in Bali in 2017 and never left. The extra-large, sun-lit rooms have everything from baths to private terraces and come with a delicious breakfast, but what makes this hotel great is the experiences offered to guests. Choose anything from yoga on the hotel rooftop to enjoying a farm-to-table meal with ingredients cultivated by the team or going mountain biking or snorkelling in the wilderness that surrounds Alamayah. The hotel offers butler service and free use of snorkelling equipment, paddle boards and surfboards.

Some resorts, like Alamayah, provide free access to snorkelling gear, paddleboards, and surfboards for active guests. Photo / ALAMAYAH

Cap Karoso – Beach Resort & Farm

Sumba

What sets Cap Karoso apart from other hotels in the Sumba region (and around Bali) is the relaxed yet slightly luxurious vibe of the beach resort/farmstay. You won’t have to milk a cow or tend to any weeds here but rather, the hotelier, Evguenia Ivara wants you to immerse yourself in a world of arts and craft.

Staying in one of the gorgeous, art-filled 44 rooms or 20 villas will ignite and fuel your passion for Sumbanese arts. Pottery, tapestry and art appreciation are on offer at this charming boutique hotel.

Sitting on the shores of a coral reef and surrounded by turquoise waters, Cap Karoso is a place for inspiration on the island of Sumba. Besides the beach and arts, there’s also a great restaurant called The Beach Club. Led by chef Antoine Grosso, its food is focused on Mediterranean and Indonesian flavours with a strong focus on using the hotel’s own organic, permaculture vegetables. Everything is homemade and it’s a great stay for people who like to learn something new when on holiday.

Plataran Komodo Resort and Spa

Labuan Bajo

One of the lesser-known Indonesian hideaways is Plataran Komodo Resort and Spa. Located on the island of Flores, there are 10 private villas perched on a hill, overlooking the beachy shores of Flores. At your footstep is the Unesco-protected Komodo National Park, famous for its dragons, but if you love anything to do with water, you will also enjoy perfect snorkelling conditions, the resort’s scuba diving territory and also watching the sunset by the water with a cocktail in hand.

Choose the villas with direct access to the beach for convenience. Back on land, the hotel has open-air Xanadu restaurant for barbecues and candlelit dinners serving delicious Indonesian cuisine, but if you want to venture further afield for a meal, the hotel can take you along the coast to Atlantis On the Rock, which is more international and has live music.