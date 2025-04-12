Read More: Can you sleep in Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal?

Changi International Airport, Singapore

Changi Airport in Singapore boasts rooftop pools and luxurious lounges for travellers.

There’s an incredible amount to see, do and experience at Changi International Airport, widely considered one of the world’s best. That said, if shut-eye is your main objective, you’ll be set no matter your budget. There are free-to-use snooze lounges with recliners and device-charging stations throughout the airport’s terminals, just make sure your valuables are securely stashed. For more privacy, two Ambassador Transit lounges offer access to a small private room with a bed, showers and snacks. A six-hour stay will set you back about $155.

Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar

Doha’s Hamad International Airport has Sleep n Fly locations in both its North and South Modes. Their pods look and feel a lot like first-class seats on a plane, cosy little spaces with a fully reclinable lie-flat bed, and plenty of storage for your luggage and other belongings. Expect to pay about $220 for up to six hours of slumber. There’s also a table, desk and free Wi-Fi in each suite if you need to log on, check emails or finish up a spot of work before getting to your holiday destination. Showers are also available onsite for an additional fee.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia

If you’re staring down a lengthy layover in Malaysia, head straight to the Capsule Transit Sleep Lounge in Terminal 1. You’ll get locker access for your luggage, earplugs, slippers and an eye mask so you can quickly unwind and get much-needed rest before your next flight. The single pods are compact but comfortable, with charging stations, crisp linens, climate control and even a choice of music. A six-hour stay will set you back just $64, well worth the cost to escape the hustle and bustle of the Asian airline mega hub.

Capsule Transit Sleep Lounge. Photo / Supplied

Narita International Airport, Tokyo

Stuck in Tokyo’s Narita without enough time to head to the city for a quick adventure? The airport has a couple of options for weary travellers to get much-needed rest before their next flight. Nap rooms with shower access are in Terminal 1, after the security check for international flights. They’re basic, with single beds, but the price is right. The first hour will run you about $25; they cost $17 every hour after that.

Narita also has a capsule hotel onsite if you’re looking for a longer stay. Nine Hours rates start at $80 a night. Sleep pods feel like cocoons, round and comfortable. Toothbrushes, towels, slippers, shower and locker access for luggage are included.

Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan

Reminiscent of an upscale hostel, CHO Stay is located in Terminal 2 at Taoyuan Airport. Rooms and bathrooms are shared, dormitory-style. Guests may request an all-female, all-male or a mixed-gender room, with four beds in each. Luggage can be secured at the front desk, which is staffed 24 hours a day. Starting at $90 for an evening, this facility is clean, comfortable and modern. Bonus: bathrooms are stocked with Dyson hairdryers so you can even enjoy an expert blow-out before reaching your final destination

CHO Stay is located in Terminal 2 at Taoyuan Airport. Photo / Supplied

Incheon International Airport, South Korea

South Korea’s largest airport also has some of the best sleep accommodations around for weary travellers. Both Terminals One and Two include Darakhyu Capsule Hotels. Starting at $35 for three hours, these sleep pods include a single bed, a small desk, and Bluetooth capabilities in a neutral, restful space. For just $6 more, you can take a warm wake-up shower with towels and toiletries included. The airport also offers free “Rest & Relax” zones scattered throughout its terminals, with recliners perfect for catching a quick nap.