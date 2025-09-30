Advertisement
Travel

Best European cities to visit in winter 2025

Beks Lockie
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Budapest. Photo / Unsplash

New Zealand is hard to leave in summer, but these European cities become bucket-list-worthy when temperatures drop and snow arives, writes Beks Lockie.

Bruges

Christmas markets across Europe are a real drawcard for anyone visiting in the winter months and, when they’re on in Bruges, the little Belgian city

