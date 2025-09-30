Tromso

If a white Christmas is what you’re after, head north to Tromso where snow is almost guaranteed. It’s still more than 2000km away from the North Pole but the reindeer ranches and sleigh rides around the Norwegian city make it feel like you’re right on Santa’s doorstep.

Choose to stay in brightly coloured Nordic houses or ice domes that are rebuilt for visitors every winter. Visit the Arctic cathedral and get to know the indigenous Sami culture with a hands-on reindeer experience. Then dabble in whatever winter sports are on offer from snowshoeing, dog sledding and ice fishing to a wild winter swim (for the brave) followed by a rejuvenating sauna.

The long nights also make winter the perfect time to spot the Northern Lights. If you’re lucky enough to get clear skies, consider going on a guided tour for the best views and local tales.

Tromso. Photo / Unsplash

Prague

Prague is beautiful year-round but the gothic architecture, with its spires and bridges, looks straight out of a fairytale as soon as there’s a dusting of snow. Explore the Old Town with the famous astronomical clock, wander through the cobbled streets of the Jewish Quarter and head across Charles Bridge and up to Prague Castle with sweeping views back over the city. Sturdy shoes will be a lifesaver on icy paths.

The best way to warm up is with some hearty Czech food served in an authentic pub. Try a traditional pork knuckle at U Pivrnce Maiselova or beef goulash with potato pancakes at Restaurace U Dvou or opt for a more modern take on Czech food at Restaurace Mlynec on the riverside.

Vienna

Vienna might be the most elegant place to experience European winter. The festive atmosphere of the popular Christmas markets with the backdrop of the city’s grand architecture feels especially magical. And there are worse places to defrost than inside Schonbrunn Palace or St Stephen’s Cathedral or at an ornate coffee house with a big slice of sachertorte or apple strudel.

Winter is also particularly glamorous in Vienna because of ball season. If you’re lucky enough to pick up tickets (and you packed a black-tie outfit) you could rub shoulders with Viennese high society in some jaw-dropping venues. Or partake in a little bit of culture with a visit to an opera at the Vienna Opera House for as little as €15.

Innsbruck

Talk of a European winter escape isn’t complete without mentioning the ample opportunity to ski in some of the world’s best resorts. Innsbruck, around a four-hour train ride from Vienna, is perfectly located to access some seriously good skiing. The famous Sölden and St Anton ski areas are a short drive or train ride away or Nordkette is directly accessible from the centre of Innsbruck by cable car.

Even if you’re not hitting the slopes, Innsbruck is a fantastic alpine escape. The city is nestled in the Austrian Alps and the surrounding mountain scenery is visible directly from the Old Town. Non-skiers can also take the cable car to the top of Nordkette to get a closer look or visit the Alpine Zoo – a unique opportunity to see animals native to the snow-capped mountains up close.

Innsbruck. Photo / Unsplash

Dublin

The Irish capital that boasts 128 days of rain per year might not immediately jump out as a must-do winter destination. But it’s what’s on the inside that counts. In Dublin’s case, this means everything on offer indoors, from historical buildings to charming local pubs. Getting lost in the Trinity College Library is a must-do and EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is very thoughtfully done.

Spending a few hours in an Irish pub is always memorable but, in the winter, when the fires are roaring and traditional Irish music pours out to the streets, the atmosphere is even more electric. It’s the perfect place to try some fresh Guinness and (if you’re a fan or just curious) head to the Guinness Storehouse to learn all about the history and brewing process and maybe get the opportunity to pull your own pint “the Guinness way”.

If you’re lucky enough to get a clear winter’s day, putting on a couple more layers and going for a crisp walk in St Stephen’s Green or the Howth Cliff Walk along the coast would be a beautiful way to end your trip.