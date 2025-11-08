French Polynesia

With more than 100 islands and atolls spanning five different archipelagos, French Polynesia is the same size as Western Europe and difficult to explore cheaply. And then there’s the eye-watering cost of accommodation and dining. Even a simple meal at a food truck costs more than $30. On a ship, you’ll enjoy the same spectacular views as people paying $2000 a night for an overwater bungalow. There’s no need to pay a fortune for your cruise either.

The Aranui 5, a “deluxe freighter” that delivers supplies to the islands, has comfortable passenger cabins starting from around $665 per night (beds in the dorms are even cheaper). Guest lectures about French Polynesia, a shore excursion at each port and meals, with wine at lunch and dinner, are also included.

Guests enjoy the complimentary Aranui 5 Bora Bora excursion. Photo / Roberto Serrini and Aranui Cruises

Hawaii

Your bucket list comes to you on a Hawaii cruise, minus the eye-watering cost of inter-island flights. Dining and accommodation are covered too so it’s easier to manage the poor exchange rate with the US dollar. And there’s no need to pay a mandatory resort fee which can add more than $80 or more a day to your accommodation bill in Hawaii.

As for which cruise to choose, the seven-night round-trip sailing from Honolulu on NCL’s Pride of America is hard to beat. This ship departs weekly, sails mainly at night and spends most of its time in port, with several overnight stays and later departures so it’s easy to maximise your time onshore. You’ll get a scenic sightseeing trip along the famous Nāpali Coast too.

The Pride of America sails along Kauai’s breathtaking Nāpali Coast, giving guests front-row views of Hawaii’s most dramatic cliffs. Photo / NCL

Australia

From Sydney to Cairns and beyond, a cruise is an Australian adventure that’s kinder to your budget and your sanity (especially if you’re travelling with kids during the school holidays). Long travel distances, petrol price hikes, and sky-high car hire and accommodation are just some of the reasons a cruise in Australia makes sense. With most of your daily holiday costs covered, it’s easier to budget as well. And no one will be asking “Are we there yet?” as Australia’s long travel distances are a pleasure when everyone is having so much fun onboard. There are no babysitting costs if you want a romantic night out either as your children can spend an evening at the kid’s club. A week-long round-trip cruise from Brisbane on Carnival Encounter to Airlie Beach and Cairns starts at $885 per person including meals, entertainment, transport and more!

Families cruise from Brisbane to Airlie Beach on Carnival Encounter. Photo / Carnival

Iceland

Check out the hotel prices in Reykjavik and you’ll quickly find out why seeing Iceland by ship makes sense. The capital is one of Europe’s most expensive cities, and the rest of the country isn’t much better for your budget.

Cruises that start with an overnight stay in Reykjavik will save you even more as you can maximise sightseeing time with an independent Golden Circle tour before you board the ship, with no need to pay for an additional night’s accommodation. Don’t rule out the more luxurious lines either like Viking Ocean Cruises, as their higher fares usually include excursions. This doesn’t just save you money as tour costs add up, but also disappointment as Iceland’s most popular tours frequently sell out because of the small number of operators.

Viking Star in Iceland. Photo / Tiana Templeman

Norway

Even a luxury cruise can be cheaper than travelling independently in Norway. This country is well-known for its spectacular snow-capped mountains, fairy-tale villages, and Unesco World Heritage-listed fjords, and equally jaw-dropping prices. It’s not just the accommodation and transport that will send your credit card into meltdown, as you’ll also need to book tours to see the most famous sights and epic scenery.

Onboard a ship, it’s one scenic highlight after another as the landscape glides past your cabin in the Nordfjordeid and Geiranger fjords, and you’re perfectly placed to watch the midnight sun lighting up the landscape at all hours of the day (and night).