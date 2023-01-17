Best Beach 2023: NZ’s top 50 finalists revealed. How to vote for the winners. Video / NZ Herald

Ewan McDonald takes a closer look at New Zealand’s top 10 city beaches, as nominated by Herald readers. Now it’s your chance to vote for the ultimate winner - find out how at the end of this story.

What is a city beach? Perhaps it should be at the bottom of a CBD’s main street, only a pedestrian crossing from the sand - Barceloneta, check it out, Mayor Wayne – and no more than 50m from a Negroni, as at Nice, Marseille and San Sebastian.

Needs adequate parking for the Lambo. Or helicopter (I once choppered from Nice into Monte Carlo, it felt very James Bond).

Beachgoers must be beautiful when wearing little more than a tan (Bondi, no: Copacabana) and restaurants should be Michelin-starred, like at Taormina. That’d be a great location for a TV series.

Downunder, we like our city beaches but prefer them better suited to our lifestyle. Grass. Shady trees. BYO barbie or chilly bin.

Here are our readers’ 10 favourites. You’ll find a link to the easy form at the bottom of this page, or go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach now.

Cheltenham Beach, Auckland

Most city-siders knew little about North Shore’s string of seaside pearls until the harbour bridge opened in 1959. Except for Cheltenham: ferries ran from downtown to Devonport and strolling King Edward Parade or a dip on these sands was a popular weekend outing. Great for picnics, calm water for swimming – although you need to choose your time and tide or face a lengthy hike.

Aerial view of Auckland's Cheltenham Beach in Devonport. Photo / AucklandNZ

Kohimarama, Auckland

Kohimarama was originally the name for the whole waterfront from Bastion Point to the present yacht club, including Mission Bay. You can decide who got the better deal out of the divorce. In fact, Kohimaramara’s greatest appeal is that it’s not Mission Bay: quieter, less crowded, doesn’t have a buzzy shopping strip (good cafes, though), and way better parking, though you’ll probably have to walk a wee way on weekends.

Long Bay, Auckland

Long Bay wouldn’t have qualified 10 years ago – there wasn’t a city here. The Vaughan family farmed here from 1862 and ran the current picnic area as a campground, selling it to the former council as a regional park in 1965. A completely new suburb has sprung up since 2014. You might think it’s paving paradise and building a parking lot, but the spruced-up regional park, safe and sandy beach, picnic and overnight camp sites remain stunning.

Mairangi Bay, Auckland

Locals probably won’t appreciate us drawing attention to their understated North Shore gem, a lovely, flat, sandy beach with amazing views of Rangitoto, Rakino and Tiritiri Matangi, great for families since it’s home to Mairangi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club, there’s a barbecue, seating and picnic tables, boat ramp and a small playground.

Mission Bay, Auckland

Tāmaki Makaurau’s most popular and populated beach. For: safe beach; shady pōhutukawa; Rangitoto views; that crunchy sand trucked in from Parakai; the eateries, drinkeries, ice-creameries. Against: the crowds on just about any day; hellish parking; people crossing a busy road wherever, kids in tow. Bonus point: the fountain works, unlike Oriental Bay’s.

Mission Bay is Tāmaki Makaurau’s most popular and populated beach. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ōrewa, Auckland

If you include Ōrewa in the parish, the Shore delivers five of our 10 scintillating city beaches. Easy to see why: they lie within Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana, mostly protected from Pacific swells and buffets, and nowhere does it better. Brownie points to Auckland Council for a recent, tasteful, pedestrian- (and mobility buggy) friendly makeover for the seafront boulevard.

Oriental Bay, Wellington

A fair claim to be Aotearoa’s only true city beach? It’s in the middle of town – around the corner from Te Papa and Courtenay Place, while Oriental Parade is lined with cafes, bars, apartments and hotels. It doesn’t even have a grass berm – you walk from the footpath down to the sand. Close enough to the business quarter to sneak out for a lunchtime sunbathe or swim when the weather and water are warm enough.

Beachgoers can walk from the footpath down to the sand at Oriental Bay. Photo / Supplied

St Clair, Dunedin

Dunedin’s most popular beach has long been known for NZ’s most consistent surf break, but swimming can be problematical; ask the lifeguards’ advice. St Clair has not one but two USPs: the all-day and most of the night cafes and bars lining the refurbed esplanade, and the heated outdoor saltwater swimming pools on the headland. Scotch on the rocks, indeed.

Tahunanui, Nelson

Any local will tell you this is NZ’s best beach. The 1.75km bay is safe, excellent for swimming, running or walking and watersports. It’s behind the rolling dunes that Tahunanui scores, its playground offering a mindboggling array of entertainment and engagement for all ages. Stay all day, picnic or barbecue, pick up fish ’n chips, or just sample the waterfront hospitality.

Takapuna Beach, Auckland

Don’t get your boardshorts in a twist: we know “Taka” is not really Auckland but 100 per cent pure North Shore. More laid-back, less bustle and hassle than south-side of the bridge, with its waveless, urban, tree-lined beach; safe swimming and watersports; boat ramp and beachfront campground. It’s a short stroll up to great cafes and the kids will love the most recent addition, one of our best playgrounds with several wheelchair-friendly rides.

Takapuna's waveless, urban, tree-lined beach offers a perfect spot to relax. Photo / Michelle Hyslop

HOW TO VOTE

Use the easy form and drop-down menus for each category to vote for your favourites.

Go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach to vote for your favourites in each category.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 22. The 2023 Best Beaches winners will be announced on Sunday, January 29.

Check out the Herald from Monday to Friday this week for profiles on each of the finalists.



