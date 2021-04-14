Be whisked away on a Glacier-top picnic in New Zealand's best travel deals

Be whisked away to a glacial picnic spot in the Tasman Glacier. Photo / Supplied

Picnic in the glaciers

A Tasman Glacier Ice Cave & Picnic Experience is a family-friendly way to explore the Tasman Glacier, New Zealand's longest glacier. Depending on conditions, explore the ice caves, midglacier, or the seracs of the upper Glacier Neve. A thrilling and scenic helicopter or ski-plane ride and a mountain-top picnic are part of the package. All equipment is provided, all fitness levels are welcome, and no prior experience is required, although there is an age restriction of 10 years. Allow up to six hours for this experience, which caters for up to five passengers and usually costs $4999. During April, the experience is discounted to $3999.

Contact: Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters, (03) 430 8026, fly@mtcookskiplanes.com or mtcookskiplanes.com/flights-and-tours/tasman-glacier-ice-cave-picnic-experience



Share the sights of the South

Couples can save up to $600 when booking a 10-day Southern Spectacular guided holiday which departs from Christchurch and explores the Mackenzie Country, Milford Sound and the West Coast. The discounted price is from $4455pp and includes a wide variety of experiences along the way, quality accommodation and luxury coach travel with a travel director and a driver guide.

Contact: AAT Kings, 0800 456 100 or aatkings.com

Taupō's hidden shores

Set sail on the crystal-blue waters of Lake Taupō to see the hidden bays and dramatic coastline formed by the area's tumultuous volcanic past. You'll also see and learn about the cultural significance of celebrated Māori rock carvings. This scenic Lake Taupō cruise and three nights' accommodation in a studio room (with one queen bed) at Phoenix Resort, are priced from $269pp, twin share. Travel is throughout May but this package must be booked by April 14.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or https://www.flightcentre.co.nz/accommodation/taupo

Canopies and coasts on the Queen Charlotte Track

Walk 30km of Queen Charlotte Track over two days with a night at Punga Cove from $440. Designed and priced for two people, with a stay in a queen-bed chalet at Punga Cove, your journey starts in Picton with a Beachcomber Cruises ferry ride to historic Ship Cove. Your walk starts here, taking you through native, virgin forest, climbing the track through a high canopy of trees before dropping down into an old bridle path that leads to Endeavour Inlet and Furneaux Lodge for lunch. The boat will collect you at the end of the afternoon to deliver you to Punga Cove. The second day's walk leads back to Furneaux Lodge and another boat ride back to Picton, at day's end.

Contact: Beachcomber Cruises, (03) 573 6175, office@ mailboat.co.nz or beachcombercruises.co.nz/qct-walks/greattrack-pack-pass/ship-cove-to-furneaux-lodge

Savour a trip to Hawke's Bay

Explore Napier and spot the buildings and architecture of its rich art deco history while on a Hawke's Bay Food and Wine trip. The package includes three nights' accommodation at Art Deco Masonic in a superior queen room, a self-guided Hawke's Bay Cape Winery Cycle Tour, a guided Art Deco Morning City Walk, and a Silky Oak chocolate factory experience, and is priced from $459pp, twin-share. Travel from May 1 to September 30.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/cycle



