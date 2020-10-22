Bay of Plenty among world's greenest destinations in international award

World's Greenest: Bay of Plenty has been recognised in by the international award. Photo / Supplied, Bay of Plenty

The Bay of Plenty has been named among the top 100 most sustainable destinations in the world.

The coastal region stretching from the Coromandel to the Eastern Cape is New Zealand's first to appear on the Green Destinations Top 100 list.

The Dutch non-profit assesses applicants' performance in six different areas, such as destination management, the natural setting, and programmes to protect culture and social wellbeing in international tourism hot spots.

The Green Destinations Good Travel guide praised the 125 kilometres of coastline and twenty four islands as having some of "New Zealand's best beaches".

The region nominated itself for the award for its work to create a balance "between the impact of tourism on the environment, respecting our residents' quality of life, honouring our Maori culture and adding value to our economy."

Our vision is to make the region a better place over time. Te Moananui ā Toi, the Coastal Bay of Plenty, being named in the Top 100 is proof that we're making progress towards this ambitious vision" said Kath Low the Bay of Plenty's head of destination marketing.

Whale Island / Moutohorā is one of 24 island reserves in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied, Bay of Plenty

The awards for Global Green Destinations Days 2020 which were due to take place in Turkey were cancelled due to Covid 19 and replaced with an online ceremony.

Back to nature in the Bay of Plenty's greenest offerings

Whale Island Moutohorā

A pest-free oasis on which visitors contribute to the upkeep and conservation of endangered birds and reptiles.

Moutohorā: Island Sanctuary tours operates in cooperation with the Department of Conservation and Whakatāne Coastguard to help maintain the regeneration projects and make these available to the public.

moutohora.co.nz/moutohora-whale-island

Te Urewera Treks

The Tiaki Promse might tell you to leave nothing but footprints, but this might be the exception.

Te Urewera Treks is an indigenous-owned tour operator, running treks into the Te Urewera Rainforest. Tying in local knowledge, conservation and outdoor recreation the guides offer reforesting. Take a guided hike with a Rimu seedling and leave a positive impact on the area.

https://www.facebook.com/TeUreweratreks/

Ataahua Ruru Glamping

Set in a hidden valley the Ataahua Ruru offers privacy and a place for visitors to unplug and unwind. The perfect place to enjoy an outdoor bath. With a solar-powered refrigeration unit and microwave cooker, this is off grid without compromising comforts.

canopycamping.co.nz/ataahua-ruru

