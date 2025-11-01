Together apart

Plenty of holiday homes in Bali offer semi-independent spaces – wings with their own bathrooms, a pool cottage separate from the main building, or bedrooms across the ground and first floors. This is something to consider if you’re travelling with family or friends and want the ability for breakout spaces. For larger groups, you might like to book a small complex with multiple homes set around a shared pool area. This is where filters on sites like Booking.com come in very handy.

Villas are a popular accommodation option in Bali. Photo / Unsplash

Stock up

A whopping 84% of Kiwis will shop at local markets when travelling, according to data released by Booking.com under the title “Taste of Home” in October. Bali’s pasar (traditional markets) generally open their produce section before dawn to beat the heat. Pasar Badung in Ubud is Bali’s largest market, boasting fresh produce and household goods over four levels. When the sun goes down the focus shifts as hundreds of food stalls open up. On Kedonganan beach, Jimbaran, scores of blue fishing boats crowd the sand, fringing which are rows of wholesalers sorting the early morning’s catch and behind that, the fish market proper where you can buy all sorts of fish, shellfish, and crustaceans as fresh as it comes. There are also more tourist-oriented markets and wholefoods stores. The weekly farmers market at Moksa in Sayan is great for all sorts of locally grown and made ingredients: tropical fruit, spices, chocolate, snacks. Wholefood stores operate in many hubs, look for The Green Market, Alive or Nourish close to your location.

A self-catering villa means you can choose if and when to eat out. Photo / Unsplash

Dining in and out

One of the best things about a holiday home is being able to prepare your own food whenever you want it. Kitchens in Bali rentals tend to be fairly basic in terms of appliances so use filters and read listings closely if you want anything specific such as an oven. Consider BYO if there are small appliances you like to use every day – a small coffee machine or smoothie maker (with all that fresh tropical fruit, why wouldn’t you?) – and research whether they’re suitable to use with power adaptors. If you have any Gen Zers in your group, you might just need to sit back and let them do the cooking – the research says they’re the age group most keen to play chef holidaying.

Try a cooking class to sharpen your skills on holiday. Photo / Supplied

Bali’s dining scene is seriously impressive, with everything from roadside warungs (local eateries) where a meal might cost $4 or less to Top 50 restaurants and bars where prices are on par with Aotearoa’s best. With so many Aussie and Kiwi visitors it’s not surprising that brunch culture has taken hold in Bali – check out Artisan (four branches) for fresh juices and innovative sourdough toast toppings, pastries and fresh bread at HUT in Seminyak, and bowl food with an Indonesian wholefood focus at Yellow Flower Cafe – get there via a picturesque walk through the jungle and rice paddies above Ubud. Indonesian traditions meet stunning surroundings in Seminyak favourites KAUM at Potato Head and Merah Putih and in Ubud’s Hujan Locale. There’s young talent behind new wave offerings such as Seminyak’s Fed by Made and Ghost Kitchen & Record Bar in Canggu. For a memorable dining experience away from the bustle, book at Begawan Biji, perched on a permaculture farm outside Ubud.

Fish market in Jimbaran. Photo / Anna King Shahab

If you want to dine in to make the most of your digs but fancy a night off cooking, download the Gojek app and scroll through screeds of meal delivery options.