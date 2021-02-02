Bachelorette NZ Lexie Brown shares her life in travel

Lexie Brown, NZ's next Bachelorette. Photo / Supplied

What do you miss most about travel right now?

I miss all of it! Airports and trains, group trips and solo travel, food and breakfast beers, sun and snow, people I go with and people I meet along the way. I miss late nights and early mornings, bakeries and random bars, personal jokes and making memories.

Where was the first overseas trip you ever took, and what are your strongest memories from it?

I spent six weeks in Japan with my mum and her partner when she did a three-month work stint there. It was my Christmas holidays so it was freezing and snowing and we were right in the heart of Tokyo. I lapped it up and loved going to the convenience stores and buying lollies with small change (I was 11) and I would keep all my tickets and info booklets and souvenirs to stick in a scrapbook that I kept while there. It is such a cool memory for me to look back on now. And the food! I remember a lot about the food. A sushi train restaurant in Shinjuku was my favourite and if I couldn't see it on the belt, I learnt to order my favourite roll by yelling out loud to the chefs.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

A standard family holiday was at my grandparents' bach in Ōhope beach with my cousins or at my mum's bach at Hīmatangi Beach. We were always fishing and swimming and having barbecues and eating icecream.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I don't think I was ever inspired to travel by anybody in particular, I feel like I was just born with a strong sense of wanderlust. I can't ever really remember not wanting to explore. I feel like I've always wanted to just get out into the big bad world.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on? And the worst?

I don't really rate my trips in order. I've shared so many incredible trips with so many people whom I love and believe it or not, I haven't had a bad trip yet. Every trip is magic for different reasons and although one or two things might go wrong, you've got to really make the most of whatever is in front of you.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Some may call it procrastination. I like to call it performing under pressure. And I'm a chronic list writer too. List it, or forget it.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Sunrise - Mt Fuji. We climbed eight hours through the night to reach the summit for sunrise. Of course Fuji wears an infamous hat of cloud so at the top I could barely see my hand in front of my face. However, after descending 100m, we came out of the clouds and it was the most incredible sunny day and I felt like I could see the entire sun-soaked country stretched out in front of me. It was unreal.

Sunset - My friend Al and I caught a boat from a small town called Peniche in Portugal, to a tiny island with no power and a 400-year-old castle, and we climbed to the highest point to sit and eat cheese and drink wine while we watched the sun set. It was golden and perfect but as we stood to pack up and head back to our campsite, we turned and the most incredible, biggest, reddest, most glorious moon I had ever seen, was hanging in the sky. I couldn't believe I'd sat and watched the sunset for so long when this thing was behind us the whole time.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I look back on photos almost straight away. It's like I don't want to admit that the trip is over and I'm already trying to relive my memories. And then, when I think I can handle it, I'll check my bank account - hah!

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

That's easy - my friends and family. And Kiwi Onion Dip.

Where is the one destination you must see before you die, and why?

As cliche as it is, the Pyramids. I just cannot get my head around them. I would love to stand in front of them and see them with my own eyes and marvel at them in real time.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

The idea that you are sharing moments in time with people and places and they can never be re-created. It is a special experience that I've learned a lot from and it has most definitely shaped me and my character. I think that if everybody travelled, and learned more about themselves and others through the experience, the world could be a better place.

The Bachelorette New Zealand is on TVNZ 2, every Monday-Wednesday 7:30pm, or stream at TVNZ OnDemand