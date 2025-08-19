Perfect for: Honeymooners, couples looking to treat themselves, or any water babies who fancy a private pool in picture-perfect surroundings.

First impressions: As soon as you’re whisked through the gates of Ayana Bali you know you’ve arrived somewhere special.

The staff at the Ayana Villas lobby are your first taste of the exceptional service you’ll receive throughout your stay. The open-air reception looks over mirrorlike pools, and you’re left itching to explore the manicured tropical grounds as you sip your tasty welcome drink.

One of the exclusive perks for villa guests is priority buggy service anywhere within the resort (remember it is 90ha!), so you arrive at your intricately decorated front door in style.

The room: Where to start with this room. I never wanted to leave. The One-Bedroom Ocean View Villa is 500sq m and has been newly refurbished to bring together modern design and luxuries alongside traditional Balinese elegance. Marble and wood are used extensively throughout the suite, which features a spacious, separate living area.

Each villa features an inviting gazebo by the pool, while sliding glass doors open from the bedroom. So, naturally, I started each day with a morning swim just steps away from my bed.

The king-size bed is incredibly comfortable, and there’s even a pillow menu with 14 different options.

Ayana Villas delivers luxury, privacy and sustainability in one cliffside package. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: The spa-inspired marble bathroom is almost bigger than my Auckland apartment. A standalone marble bath is in pride of place, and I’m welcomed by a flower bath on my first night. I soak in the petals and admire a glowing sunset.

Between the bathroom and bedroom is a full-size dressing room and vanity area, with all the bathroom amenities you might have forgotten to pack. To keep the spa theme flowing, the Villas use luxurious Espa products, with pure natural ingredients.

Facilities: If you can drag yourself away from your slice of tranquil paradise, there is so much to explore at the resort.

By the numbers there’s the 53-room award-winning Ayana Spa (featuring one of the world’s largest hydrotherapy seawater pools); a secluded private beach (accessed via its own funicular with jaw-dropping views); an 18-hole golf putting course; two tennis courts; three well-equipped fitness centres and two kids’ playgrounds that I wished I was small enough to clamber on.

Expect flower baths, a pillow menu and Espa toiletries in Ayana’s premium villas. Photo / Supplied

There are also 14 swimming pools, with the two-level River Pool, designed to mimic a natural river, available exclusively to villa guests from 10am. Any earlier and you’ll find other resort guests taking part in a photoshoot – it’s the stuff of an influencer’s dreams.

Ayana Hospitality has its own app allowing you to easily check out everything on offer, book at the spa or restaurants, or liaise directly with your butler for a pickup.

Food and drink: With more than 30 restaurants and bars on site, you’re spoiled with the variety of cuisines on offer.

The bars include a beach club, multiple rooftops, and a music lounge for night owls.

As a villa guest, you get priority access to the resort’s famous Rock Bar, set on the cliffside, where visitors line up for a prime sunset seat.

The Rock Bar is perched on a cliff and offers priority seating for villa guests. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: The four hotels at Ayana Bali already feel like separate destinations; however, if you do venture further afield, Jimbaran Village is nearby and you can join trips to revered spots like Uluwatu Temple.

Sustainability: Since 2023, the resort has eliminated single-use plastic amenities from all guest rooms, reducing an estimated 52 tonnes of plastic waste annually.

Further plastic reductions include using glass bottles for drinking water, transitioning to biodegradable wooden keycards, and serving takeaway meals in compostable paper-based containers.

The resort also has its own farm, which uses organic methods and traditional eco-friendly practices. There are plenty of activities for guests as well, including farm-to-table dining experiences and educational activities about sustainable farming.

With expansive villas, priority perks and cliffside views, Ayana is as relaxing as Bali gets. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: The Ayana team is well-informed about the accessible rooms and amenities on offer. Most of the restaurants are wheelchair accessible; however, there are a few that, because of their location – such as on the beach or with many steps – would be challenging to access for those with limited mobility.

Price: The 1BR Ocean View Villa starts at $1585 per night.

Contact: For more information visit ayana.com/bali/ayana-villas/

New Zealand Herald stayed courtesy of Ayana Resort & Spa.