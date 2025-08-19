Advertisement
Ayana Villas Bali review: Honeymoon paradise with stunning ocean views

Scarlett Cvitanovich
By
Head of Radio News, NZME·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Each villa has its own 27sq m private plunge pool and gazebo. Photo / Supplied

Scarlett Cvitanovich checks in and checks out Ayana Villas in Bali.

Located within Ayana Bali’s 90ha grounds, Ayana Villas Bali is the most luxurious tier of accommodation at this five-star resort. Boasting four distinct hotels within its perimeter, Ayana Bali is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience regardless of which

