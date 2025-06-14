Australia’s top winter activities you won’t want to miss

Christmas in July festivities. Blue Mountains, NSW

Just 90 minutes west of Sydney by train, the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains become Australia’s unofficial Christmas capital each July. Winter temperatures and the occasional snow create the cold-weather Christmas atmosphere that Northern Hemisphere countries enjoy. Yulefest started 43 years ago at Hotel Mountain Heritage, which serves six-course Christmas dinners every Saturday in July, complete with Santa visits, all overlooking the Jamison Valley.

Yulefest celebrations have expanded and include Fairmont Resort’s Christmas buffet dinners with Santa visits, while the Nepean Belle paddle steamer offers Christmas lunch cruises through the Nepean Gorge.

During your visit, ride the Scenic Skyway for views across Katoomba Falls, the Three Sisters, and the Jamison Valley. Winter’s minimal rainfall and clearer air make this the best time for mountain views. Afterwards, warm up with Bilpin’s spiced mulled cider at local venues.

July’s cool conditions mean you can experience a proper European-style Christmas with roast dinners, carols, and crackling fires without sweating through it.

Music in unlikely places. Daylesford, VIC

Winter Sounds showcases acoustic performances in historic churches, where notes echo off the stone walls. Chamber music plays aboard heritage trains winding through the Macedon Ranges, and intimate sets take place in bush schools and gold-rush-era halls.

Held each August, just 90 minutes from Melbourne, this festival puts you close enough to see musicians’ expressions change with each song. Art deco theatres host performances in a setting far removed from outdoor summer festivals. Between sets, you can visit one of Daylesford’s thermal springs or book a relaxing massage.

Winter Sounds in Daylesford offers live music in historic bush halls and heritage trains. Photo / Supplied

Fireside feasts and red wines. Adelaide Hills, SA

Winter Reds Weekend held from July 25-27, sees over 30 wineries across the Adelaide Hills opening their doors for long lunches, fireside dinners, and live music. The stone cottages in the historic towns of Hahndorf and Stirling evoke a rural European feel, especially with the crisp air that makes you appreciate a good red by the fireplace.

Events feature hearty food that pairs well with the wines, including slow-cooked stews, venison, and local produce. The mix ranges from casual tastings to family-friendly activities, all set against winter hills that bear little resemblance to the sun-scorched landscapes most people associate with Australian wine regions. Just make sure to leave room in your luggage for a couple of bottles to take home!

Ngeringa Winter Reds. Photo / South Australian Tourism Commission

Truffle hunts and tastings. Canberra, ACT

Canberra’s truffle season runs from June to September, when the region’s cool climate produces black winter truffles. You can join guided hunts with trained dogs, dig up fresh truffles, and then taste them. They smell like expensive dirt but taste a lot better!

The Truffle Festival centres on local food producers and hands-on experiences. Cooking classes led by local chefs teach you how to work with truffles at home, while restaurants across the city create winter menus built around the harvest. How many places let you excavate your dinner and eat it the same day?

The Truffle Farm during Canberra's truffle season. Photo / Supplied

Clear waters and whale encounters. Great Barrier Reef, QLD

Winter means clearer water, fewer people, and curious minke whales that swim right up to snorkellers. These gentle giants migrate from June to August, often approaching within touching distance of wide-eyed divers.

Water temperatures average 23C, warm enough to spend hours exploring without discomfort. The absence of summer’s deadly stinger season means you can explore without restrictive protective suits while visibility reaches 30m on good days, revealing more of the reef’s full grandeur.

Cairns and Port Douglas offer easy access to the Reef, without the oppressive humidity of summer. Winter weather means you can enjoy time on deck between dives, watching for whale spouts on the horizon.

Minke whales approach snorkellers during winter on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo / Supplied

Festival season under the stars. Darwin, NT

While southern Australia layers up for winter, Darwin enjoys warm evenings and clear skies. The dry season means outdoor events run smoothly, with the Darwin Festival at the centre of the cultural calendar from August 7 to 24.

Outdoor venues across the city host live music, theatre, comedy, and visual art, with Indigenous artists featuring prominently in the programme. You can catch shows under the stars, explore open-air art installations, or settle in for meals from food stalls serving a diverse range of dishes, from laksa to local seafood specialties.

The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (August 7-10) and National Indigenous Music Awards (August 9) are highlights of a packed festival programme. National Parks like Kakadu and Litchfield are close enough for day trips, and their waterfalls are accessible again after the wet season.

Darwin Festival. Photo / Tourism NT. Elise Derwin

Moonlit illusions and desert culture. Broome, WA

In Broome, one of Australia’s most striking natural events happens on full moon nights between March and October. On full moon nights, moonlight hits the mudflats, creating the illusion of steps leading into the sky. This striking phenomenon is known as the Staircase to the Moon.

On Staircase nights, the town comes alive with music, food, and markets. Winter is ideal for exploring this region and taking sunset camel rides along Cable Beach’s endless white sand. The dry season means access to the Kimberley’s remote gorges and waterfalls, which become impassable during the summer’s torrential months. Town beach markets on weekends serve fresh seafood while you watch the sun disappear into the Indian Ocean.