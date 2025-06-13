The search for the motu’s favourite beaches of 2025 has come to an end, with five brand-new champions rising through the ranks to claim the coveted titles. Video / Carson Bluck

The world’s most complained-about beaches have been named, according to new research, and Australia features prominently on the list.

What makes a bad beach? Turns out we do. Humans and human activity, that is. The huge crowds, the litter and noise from said crowds. New Zealand does not currently face this problem, but the world’s most popular beaches, including ones in Australia, are, apparently, the least immune.

An analysis by software company Cloudwards has delivered a bracing dose of reality. Its researchers examined 200 TripAdvisor reviews of the most popular beaches worldwide – identified through multiple travel publications, tourism rankings and social media popularity rankings – to find the most complained-about beaches.

Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach is ranked top of the list. It had the highest complaint score of 100, with 67.3% of complaints about extreme overcrowding. Others complained about the level of homelessness, dirt and the lack of an actual beach.