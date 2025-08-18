Advertisement
Australia’s luxury Monarto Safari Resort offers African wildlife experience

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Herds roam freely in the 15,000ha Monarto Safari Park in South Australia.

Jane Phare spends two days at Australia’s newly-opened Monarto Safari Resort and spa, surrounded by wild animals

There’s something pinch-me-and-wake-me-up about wandering on to your hotel balcony to survey the savannah below and watch a couple of hippos eat their dinner.

They’ve lumbered out of their hippopotamus lake

