Australia's biggest travel flash sale Click Frenzy launches flights, hotels and holiday deals

Qatar, Wotif, Hamilton Island, G Adventures have signed up for the Aussie mega sale. Photo / Tanabba Rumee, Unsplash

It is one of Australia's most popular online travel sales – and with links opening up across the Tasman Click Frenzy's flight, hotel and experience deals have landed just in time for Kiwis to bag a part of the massive travel sale.

Kicking off at 9pm NZST tonight, the sale hopes to highlight both local and international brands including Qatar, Wotif, Hamilton Island, G Adventures, Samsonite, Travel Online, Red Balloon and more.

With travel starting to heat up for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Click Frenzy's travel sale will run for 53 hours, and has all travel categories covered, including flights & destinations, accommodation, packages, experiences, cruises, tours, transport and travel essentials.

Managing Director of Click Frenzy, Grant Arnott says that with borders beginning to reopen around the country, and with the recent trans-Tasman corridor announcement, there's no better time to snap up a bargain.

"It's no secret that Australians love to travel and it's been incredible to see everyone get behind local tourism in the past year," he said in a statement.

"As we're operating in a more stable environment, we'd love people to use this event to snag some hot deals, while supporting both domestic and international providers that are still recovering."

Click Frenzy is one of Australia's most popular online shopping events. Photo / Matt Ridley, Unsplash

What's on offer

There will be plenty of deals up for grabs including flights, accommodation, packages, experiences, tours, car hire, transfers, parking, insurance, travel essentials and more.

A huge number of Aussie and international brands are also participating, with the below standouts catching our attention:

– Virgin Australia: Save big on over 28 domestic Australian routes, with one-way flights starting at $79. The 72-hour sale will ran from 12:01am, Tuesday April 20 to 11:59pm, Thursday April 22 and includes flights from Sydney to the Gold Coast (from $85 one-way), Melbourne to Adelaide (from $79 one-way) and Brisbane to Perth (from $119 one-way).

– Qatar: Savings of up to 10 per cent on flights to some of their most popular destinations including the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, the Maldives, Spain and Africa.

– Wotif Flash Sale: Up to 25 per cent off Australian hotels

– Park Regis and Leisure Inn Hotels across Australia: Save up to 40 per cent off on your next accommodation booking.

– Retro Sydney CBD Accommodation at Park Regis City Centre: Rates from $89 per night.

– Greyhound Australia: Do the Road Trip differently with 20 per cent off all Tickets and Passes. This includes Covid-safe travel, free Wi-Fi and personal USB charge points.

– Ascott Australia: Up to 30 per cent off their Hotels and Apartments in Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart and Perth.

– Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites: Save 30 per cent at multiple locations across Australia and New Zealand when you stay two nights or more at Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites.

– Samsonite: Up to 50 per cent off our range of premium luggage, backpacks & more.

– Lipault: Save up to 60 per cent off site-wide.

There will also be Click Frenzy's insane 99 per cent off deals, with a GoPro Hero 9 available for $5, Beats Solo 3 for $2 & Weber Black Baby Q for $3.

Meanwhile, members (who can register free on the site) will receive benefits such as early access to deals, and if you're one of the first 200 Click Frenzy members to make a purchase on Click Frenzy Travel totalling more than $200, you will be eligible to receive a $50 e-MasterCard.