Riesling Trail, Clare Valley. Photo / South Australia Tourist Board
In Queensland, a disused railway is slowly being transformed into the 271km Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail, which will become the longest such route in the southern hemisphere.
Not that pedal-powered adventures have ever been in short supply in Australia, proof of which is our guide to nine fantasticroutes for every type of cyclist.
Best urban trail
Capital City Trail, Melbourne
Calling all easy riders. This 30km circular trail is a great way to explore Melbourne’s most colourful neighbourhoods. Highlights include the section shadowing Merri Creek, home to kookaburras and swamp wallabies (the latter are cuter than their name suggests), and the stretch which weaves through Royal Park, where sculptures include Fruition – supersized seed pods made from rusted steel. The leafy Richmond neighbourhood makes a great pitstop – opt for some carb-loading at 50 Acres cafe, famous for its hearty focaccia sandwiches.
Got a need for speed? Test your mettle on the Blue Derby trails, with their breathtaking backdrop of rugged hills and wildlife-filled forests. This 126km tangle of purpose-built individual trails is suitable for mountain bikers of all abilities, and our favourites include the short-and-sweet Berms and Ferns (ideal for beginners tackling obstacles such as rollers for the first time) and the undulating 5km Rusty Crusty, which criss-crosses the Cascade River.
Cycling while sozzled isn’t recommended, but a bike trail weaving through the vineyard-filled Clare Valley near Adelaide? Yes please. The Riesling Trail connects the towns of Auburn and Clare, and although it’s just 35km long, you’ll need to allow time to admire landmarks such as Riverton’s Scholz Park Museum, which explores the area’s history, and Auburn’s Henry Wylie Heritage Garden. Then there’s the wine. Trail-side vineyards include Mitchell Wines, where tours provide a fascinating insight into the vineyard’s biodiversity, and Jeanneret Wines, which offers free tastings.
Trailside points of interest on the 138km Centenary Trail, which starts and finishes at Canberra’s Parliament House, include the Australian War Memorial, Stromlo Forest Park (keep an eye out for platypuses) and the Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, home to endangered species such as pink-tailed worm lizards. It’s the diversity of the landscapes which makes this easy-going trail special – you’ll pass nature reserves, historical sites and quaint towns, making it a great way to gain new perspectives on Australia’s capital region.
Considering cycling the 17km bike trail? Ditch the swanky cycling gear, because you’ll inevitably end up covered in red dust. Another tip is to tackle it between April and October; outside of these months it’s simply too hot. You’ll need two hours to complete the picnic area-lined route, although we recommend taking longer to allow for stop-offs at places such as Cassia Hill, where a short walking trail showcases local flora. Equally stunning are the endless river red gum trees, and nothing beats watching the sun sink behind the ochre-hued MacDonnell Ranges.
Love long-distance trails? Consider the 900km Mawson Trail, which twists from Adelaide’s outskirts to the outback town of Blinman in the Flinders Ranges. Created to showcase lesser-known areas, the route consists largely of farm tracks and forest trails. But it’s worth the effort – highlights include historic towns such as Lobethal (a former German settlement) and Birdwood (named after a WWI army officer), the Flinders Ranges’ fossil-dotted cliffs and the chance to toast to your triumphs in the Barossa Valley wine region.
Rugged farmland, historic mining sites and South Gippsland’s prettiest beaches line this 21km route from Woolamai to Wonthaggi. Suggested stop-offs include the rusting remnants of the Mitchell Mine, the sculpture-like trestle bridges, Kilcunda’s wetlands (a crucial habitat for sea eagles) and the rolling farmlands near Dalyston, where the trail passes a tiny, disused train station (the platform makes a great picnic spot).
This 137km cycling route, which passes valleys, vineyards and mountain ranges and sits in the footprint on an old railway, is on sealed trails, making it suitable for road bikes. It’s especially popular with foodies, who can refuel at Milawa, with its dairies and olive farms (numerous producers offer guided tours), and Wandiligong, known for its locally grown chestnuts, pumpkins and persimmons. It’s another route easily broken down into smaller chunks, and if you’re short on time, consider the 38km Everton to Yackandandah stretch, which passes through Beechworth (a former haunt of Ned Kelly) and finishes in Yackandandah, known for its goldrush-era shopfronts.
Say hello to the world’s longest continuous bike path – a 1067km behemoth connecting Mundaring, near Perth, with the city of Albany. It’s an amalgamation of Western Australia’s best bits; wildflower meadows transform into eucalyptus forests in the blink of an eye, and history fixes abound in places such as Donnelly River, a former mill town, and Jarrahdale, once the epicentre of Australia’s timber industry. This well-maintained route is lined with cyclist-friendly huts and hotels, along with 12 purpose-built campsites, all of which are free to use.