Capital Trail. Photo / Visit Victoria

Best for adrenaline junkies

Blue Derby trails, Tasmania

Got a need for speed? Test your mettle on the Blue Derby trails, with their breathtaking backdrop of rugged hills and wildlife-filled forests. This 126km tangle of purpose-built individual trails is suitable for mountain bikers of all abilities, and our favourites include the short-and-sweet Berms and Ferns (ideal for beginners tackling obstacles such as rollers for the first time) and the undulating 5km Rusty Crusty, which criss-crosses the Cascade River.

ridebluederby.com.au

Located in temperate rainforest in North-East Tasmania, the Blue Derby Mountain Bike trails encompass some of the most stunning landscapes in Tasmania. Blue Derby Trails. Photo / Tourism Tasmania

Best for wine fans

Riesling Trail, Clare Valley

Cycling while sozzled isn’t recommended, but a bike trail weaving through the vineyard-filled Clare Valley near Adelaide? Yes please. The Riesling Trail connects the towns of Auburn and Clare, and although it’s just 35km long, you’ll need to allow time to admire landmarks such as Riverton’s Scholz Park Museum, which explores the area’s history, and Auburn’s Henry Wylie Heritage Garden. Then there’s the wine. Trail-side vineyards include Mitchell Wines, where tours provide a fascinating insight into the vineyard’s biodiversity, and Jeanneret Wines, which offers free tastings.

clarevalley.com.au

Best for nature lovers

Centenary Trail, Canberra

Trailside points of interest on the 138km Centenary Trail, which starts and finishes at Canberra’s Parliament House, include the Australian War Memorial, Stromlo Forest Park (keep an eye out for platypuses) and the Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, home to endangered species such as pink-tailed worm lizards. It’s the diversity of the landscapes which makes this easy-going trail special – you’ll pass nature reserves, historical sites and quaint towns, making it a great way to gain new perspectives on Australia’s capital region.

parks.act.gov.au

3 mountain bike riders looking at the view from under the Centenary trail sign Centenary Trail. Photo / act.gov.au

Best outback trail

Simpsons Gap Bicycle Path, Red Centre

Considering cycling the 17km bike trail? Ditch the swanky cycling gear, because you’ll inevitably end up covered in red dust. Another tip is to tackle it between April and October; outside of these months it’s simply too hot. You’ll need two hours to complete the picnic area-lined route, although we recommend taking longer to allow for stop-offs at places such as Cassia Hill, where a short walking trail showcases local flora. Equally stunning are the endless river red gum trees, and nothing beats watching the sun sink behind the ochre-hued MacDonnell Ranges.

nt.gov.au

Simpsons Gap. Photo / Tourism NT / Shaana McNaught

Best for history buffs

Mawson Trail, Flinders Ranges

Love long-distance trails? Consider the 900km Mawson Trail, which twists from Adelaide’s outskirts to the outback town of Blinman in the Flinders Ranges. Created to showcase lesser-known areas, the route consists largely of farm tracks and forest trails. But it’s worth the effort – highlights include historic towns such as Lobethal (a former German settlement) and Birdwood (named after a WWI army officer), the Flinders Ranges’ fossil-dotted cliffs and the chance to toast to your triumphs in the Barossa Valley wine region.

southaustraliantrails.com

Barossa Trail. Photo / South Australia Tourist Board

Best coastal trail

Bass Coast Rail Trail, Victoria

Rugged farmland, historic mining sites and South Gippsland’s prettiest beaches line this 21km route from Woolamai to Wonthaggi. Suggested stop-offs include the rusting remnants of the Mitchell Mine, the sculpture-like trestle bridges, Kilcunda’s wetlands (a crucial habitat for sea eagles) and the rolling farmlands near Dalyston, where the trail passes a tiny, disused train station (the platform makes a great picnic spot).

basscoast.vic.gov.au

Bass Coast Rail Trail. Photo / Visit Victoria

Best for foodies

Murray to Mountains Rail Trail, Victoria

This 137km cycling route, which passes valleys, vineyards and mountain ranges and sits in the footprint on an old railway, is on sealed trails, making it suitable for road bikes. It’s especially popular with foodies, who can refuel at Milawa, with its dairies and olive farms (numerous producers offer guided tours), and Wandiligong, known for its locally grown chestnuts, pumpkins and persimmons. It’s another route easily broken down into smaller chunks, and if you’re short on time, consider the 38km Everton to Yackandandah stretch, which passes through Beechworth (a former haunt of Ned Kelly) and finishes in Yackandandah, known for its goldrush-era shopfronts.

railtrails.org.au

Best long-distance trail

Munda Biddi Trail, Western Australia

Say hello to the world’s longest continuous bike path – a 1067km behemoth connecting Mundaring, near Perth, with the city of Albany. It’s an amalgamation of Western Australia’s best bits; wildflower meadows transform into eucalyptus forests in the blink of an eye, and history fixes abound in places such as Donnelly River, a former mill town, and Jarrahdale, once the epicentre of Australia’s timber industry. This well-maintained route is lined with cyclist-friendly huts and hotels, along with 12 purpose-built campsites, all of which are free to use.

mundabiddi.org.au