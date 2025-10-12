Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Australia’s 9 best cycling trails: From Melbourne loops to WA’s Munda Biddi

Tamara Hinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Riesling Trail, Clare Valley. Photo / South Australia Tourist Board

Riesling Trail, Clare Valley. Photo / South Australia Tourist Board

In Queensland, a disused railway is slowly being transformed into the 271km Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail, which will become the longest such route in the southern hemisphere.

Not that pedal-powered adventures have ever been in short supply in Australia, proof of which is our guide to nine fantastic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save