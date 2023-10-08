Kirra Beach House is new to Kirra in the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Get your rocks off

Remember Jamiroquai and Jay Kay’s fantastic hats? Fans of the music will enjoy Adelaide’s upcoming music festival, Harvest Rock. Held October 28-29, iconic rock bands also include Beck and Ocean Alley, with music from New Zealand’s own Ladyhawke, and a whole heap of food and wine. harvestrock.com

Adelaide’s upcoming music festival, Harvest Rock is held over the last weekend in October. Photo / Supplied

CHOOse The Langham

Fancy rubbing shoulders – or shoes – with one of the world’s most famous designers? The Langham, Gold Coast is hosting fashion icon, Professor Jimmy Choo OBE for a Family-Affair Masterclass on shoe design this October 28, complete with afternoon tea. The two-hour masterclass will be held in the acclaimed Langham Diamond Ballroom. langhamhotels.com

The Langham, Gold Coast will be hosting fashion icon Jimmy Choo this month. Photo / Getty Images

At dawn, we ride

We all know a New Zealand road trip is pretty special but what about ditching four wheels for two? In her new book, Motorcycle Road Trips Across New Zealand, Christchurch-based author Kim Johnston highlights 20 incredible routes by motorbike, complete with maps, scenic highlights, detour suggestions and pit stops. Johnston and her family run South Pacific Motorcycle Tours so you’re in expert hands. On sale October 12. motorbiketours.co.nz

New book Motorcycle Road Trips Across New Zealand highlights 20 incredible routes. Photo / Supplied

New to the Gold Coast

Coming to the Gold Coast this spring is Kirra Point Precinct. Opening directly across from Kirra Beach in November, the new build will boast new retail and hospitality venues including the reimagined Kirra Beach Hotel. The latter will house a family-friendly bistro, kids’ area, bars, beer garden, and a premier beachfront dining destination atop the hotel, complete with three bars and unrivalled views. kbhproject.com.au

Kirra Beach House and the reimagined Kirra Hotel on the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Out with the old, gin with the new

QT Wellington has launched the capital’s newest gin bar: Gallery Lounge. Punters can enjoy build-your-own gin and tonics, a rotation of gin cocktails and a daily Martini Hour. Gin makers will also make bi-monthly appearances to showcase their skills and there will be regular live music, meet-the-maker-style events and tastings. Open now. qthotels.com/wellington/eat-drink/gallery-lounge