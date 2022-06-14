AHPPC considers it 'no longer proportionate to mandate mask use in airport terminals'. Photo / Filipe C Sousa, Unsplash

Travellers should no longer have to wear masks at airports, Australia's top public health decision makers say.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) has advised that it is no longer necessary to force travellers and terminal workers to wear masks at airports.

Individual states can now drop the mandate as soon as June 17, reports news.com.au.

Airport bosses in Australia have long been calling for the mandate to be removed as the nation gets over the coronavirus hump and returns to normal.

"The AHPPC notes that all states and territories have relaxed mask mandates in most settings within the community and considers that it is no longer proportionate to mandate mask use in airport terminals," a statement from the committee said.

"We anticipate the travelling public will notice this change in the days following Friday as individual state and territory jurisdictions make the necessary changes to their public health orders," a joint statement from Health Minister Mark Butler and Transport Minister Catherine King said.

"This changed advice comes after the AHPPC has reviewed the current COVID-19 situation in Australia and considers it no longer proportionate to mandate mask-wearing in the terminals. It has also noted all states and territories have relaxed mask mandates in most community settings."

The AHPPC still recommends the wearing of masks on planes.