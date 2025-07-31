The 43-year-old received a $400 fine for not declaring an apple during a recent trip to new Zealand. Photo / Supplied

A months-old apple which had flown around the world with Hamish Blake, unbeknownst to the Australian comedian, made his wallet lighter during a recent trip to New Zealand.

Blake, known for being one half of comedy duo Hamish and Andy with Andy Lee, said when his bag got pulled aside at customs after being scanned, he thought it would be for something like a battery pack.

Telling the story on his and Lee’s podcast, Blake said he asked the official searching his bag what they were looking for and got a surprise when they said it was round.

Hamish Blake hosting Lego Masters Australia. Photo / Supplied

The officer pulled out an apple out of the of the backpack and asked Blake if it was his.