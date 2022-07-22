Vast and secluded Roebuck Bay, where the 'staircase to the moon' is visible between March and October. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Deb Williams, from Seashells Resort in Broome, talks about brilliant beaches, waving lizards and spectacular tricks of the moon.

I grew up in Melbourne and during a six-month trip around Australia, I got as far as Broome and have been here ever since. That was 32 years ago. I worked in the pearling industry when I first arrived, cooking on a pearling boat. Then after a decade in the hotel industry, I took on the role of general manager at Seashells Broome.

Deb Williams fell in love with Broome while touring around Australia. Photo / supplied

The best thing about Broome is the climate - nearly every day is a beach day. Even in the wet season, when it's hot and humid, late afternoon at the beach is beautiful and the sunsets are amazing. There are lots of beaches to choose from in Broome itself, two you can drive a 4WD on, and a couple of secluded beaches you can have to yourself most of the time. The beaches north of Broome are also incredible; each unique.

White sand beaches at Willie Creek. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

We have this spectacular phenomenon here called "staircase to the moon". It happens between March and October when the moon rises over Roebuck Bay on the low tide and reflects off the mud flats, creating a staircase effect on the water.

When it comes to things to do, there are beautiful sunset cruises on offer, and at the weekends it's nice to stroll around the Courthouse market and grab a bite to eat. Willie Creek Pearls provide a great tour at their pearl farm just 30 minutes north of Broome, where they take visitors out in a pearling boat to show you how the pearls are farmed.

Pearl Farm Tours are popular with visitors to Broome. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

My favourite restaurant here is the Sydney Cove Oyster Bar, they have amazing food and cocktails and of course, beautiful oysters.

Creepy crawlies love the sub-tropics. Seashells' lush gardens attract a variety of birds and lizards, including the Ta Ta lizard, named after their trademark "wave". We do see a few snakes – most of which a non-venomous and keep to themselves, they are more scared of us than us of them.

Camel rides at sunset on Cable Beach, Broome. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

For those not used to hot, humid weather, the best time to visit Broome is in the dry season, from May until October. If you don't mind a bit of humidity, November until April is also great and town is much quieter during these months. Swimming is not recommended during this time but Seashells has a chilled pool where you can cool off after a day out and about.

For details, see seashells.com.au, and visitbroome.com.au