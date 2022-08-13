Crystal waters and hidden coves at Meelup Beach. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Marriage celebrant Anita Revel, owner of Big Love Tiny Chapel, talks about ways to dial up the romance factor in Western Australia's Margaret River.

I wanted something fun rather than formal for my own wedding, so we got married by Elvis in Vegas. It inspired me to train as a celebrant to fill a niche that I felt was lacking — fun, relaxed and light-hearted vibes.

Marriage celebrant Anita Revel says Margaret River is perfect for a romantic escape. Photo / supplied

Our mobile chapel can be delivered to any venue, and it's currently parked at a gorgeous winery and restaurant in Metricup, Rustico at Hay Shed Hill, in preparation for a series of pop-up wedding days.

When it comes to why Margaret River is special, it's hard to know where to start. It has world-class wine and food, coupled with surf, tall timber forests, tonnes of hiking and cycling trails, and the most pristine air you could imagine breathing. The ocean sunsets are beautiful. Watching the sun drop like a ball of melted butter into the Indian Ocean is when you know life is good.

Vasse Felix vineyard, Margaret River. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

There are so many romantic spots to choose from too. Degustation experiences at Vasse Felix, Rustico at Hayshed Hill, and Voyager Estate will have you talking about the experience for years. Accommodation-wise, there are some lovely high-end resorts like Pullman Bunker Bay, to luxury tiny houses on boutique vineyards such as Windows Estate, to off-grid cottages on farms (like mine - I wear many hats).

Voyager Estate is the perfect place for romantic wining and dining. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Best things to do in Margaret River include hiking on the Cape to Cape walking track on the section from Smiths Beach to Indjidup Beach, and jumping into the natural spa just near the end before the track takes you on to the sand.

Be sure to book a winery tour, either join a group or do your own curated tour with a private guide. Watch a moonrise over Meelup Beach. Cruise down Caves Road and take detours to all the beaches along the way, notably Redgate Beach. Hang with the friendly stingrays at Hamelin Bay in crystal-clear water. You could even play mermaid for an afternoon in an underwater photo shoot with professional photographer Lauren Trickett — I did this one day and it was amazing.

The local stingrays at Hamelin Bay are well-known in the area. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Spring and autumn are very special times — the weather is mild during the day, and sitting around a campfire is the perfect feel-good antidote to crispy evenings. Weddings are particularly popular in October-November and March-April for the excellent weather conditions.

I'd recommend at least four to five days for the romantics who want a slow getaway. A week for destination weddings with organised activities and lunches where guests can opt in or out, also a week for adventurers who want to hit the trails. A word of warning though, I know a few people who came for a visit and never left.