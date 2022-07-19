There are dozens of ways to enjoy the gorgeous Rainbow Beach. Photo / Tourism Australia

A friend once described Rainbow Beach as the Queenstown of Queensland. If it is, then it's the sleepy one-street beach hamlet version.

There are thrills to be found here for sure - like skydiving, surfing Australia's longest wave, scuba diving with grey nurse sharks at Wolf Rock, or hanging out of a helicopter – but they're all accessible from a beachside base that can also be as chilled as you like.

A local preferred to describe Rainbow Beach as "how Noosa used to be 50 years ago". A three-hour drive north of Brisbane, it sits above its more heavily visited neighbours on the Sunshine Coast and has an appropriately low-key vibe.

Named after the multi-coloured, 80m-high sandstone cliffs that line the coast (they are reputedly 72 different shades from rust to white), Rainbow Beach stretches lazily for 23km, making it ideal for rest and play.

Sand, sand, sand

This is sand central. To the north - accessed via a 10-minute barge - sits Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, while to the south begins the vast Cooloola Sandmass. A 600m bushwalk to Carlo Sandblow gives a glimpse of how sand dominates the landscape here.

Advancing windswept grains have swallowed a forest, leaving a surreal landscape and epic views over ocean and interior. Sunrise and sunset add extra wow. Continue walking to Poona Lake, set in rainforest, or even 102km to Noosa following the Cooloola Great Walk.

Needless to say, Rainbow Beach has a great surf beach, and a patrolled area right in front of the town is the safest place to swim.

To get a good look at the famous coloured sand cliffs, walk about 2km south of the surf lifesaving club. With a permit and a 4WD you can do a drive-by, or even continue on the Great Beach Drive to Noosa.

Get wet

Another way to experience the sand cliffs is on a tour. Epic Ocean Adventures begin their dolphin kayak tours with a drive down the beach as far as Double Island Point - a scenic journey in its own right.

The paddle itself takes around 90 minutes, cruising clear aqua waters in search of the plentiful turtles and dolphins (and whales from June to October). I've seen dolphins before but to witness them at their level, from only a few metres away as they arc gracefully through the water, is a real thrill.

The remote Double Island Point is also where you'll find Australia's longest wave. Exactly how long depends on who you talk to, though my kayak guide Vince reckons he's ridden one for a kilometre. The vision of longboarders standing on clean curls of green water with gold and rust-coloured sand cliffs behind them is a memorable one.

Saddle up

Imagine a long, empty beach unsullied by development. Then imagine roaming it on horseback with just a small group of other riders and the waves for company. It's a relaxed way to explore the northern end of the beach, even for horse novices like myself. Rainbow Beach Horse Rides put safety first, making the experience stress-free for all ability levels.

After a quick "driving" lesson, we're led through a short stretch of forest before hitting the sand and then it's all endless beach and the wind in our hair. Horses are mostly walked, with the occasional trot - or canter for those with the skills and inclination. Really experienced riders can opt to go bareback and take the horses for a dip in the ocean.

Rainbow from above

It's often illuminating the things you can see from altitude. Like the three groups of dugongs I spotted while flying in a helicopter over the Great Sandy Straight, which separates the mainland from Fraser Island. For added thrill, Rainbow Beach Helicopters operate doors-off flights (just hold on to your camera if you lean outside - that 140kmh breeze is impressive).

The standard 10-minute flight covers the Inskip Peninsula, revealing shallow sandy waterways, ocean and inland forest. Other itineraries fly over Rainbow Beach, Carlo Sandblow, and the waterways and wetlands of Tin Can Bay.

There's plenty more to explore at Rainbow Beach. But you can discover that for yourself.

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand flies direct from Auckland to Sunshine Coast. Rainbow Beach is less than two hours' drive north.

ACCOMMODATION

Plantation Resort at Rainbow, on the corner of the main street and beachfront, features luxurious self-contained apartments, and second-floor rooms feature a private roof top terrace with sweeping sea views. plantationresortatrainbow.com.au

ONLINE

visitgympieregion.com.au