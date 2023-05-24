Vivid Sydney 2023 kicks off 26 May 2023. Photo / Destination NSW

Vivid Sydney’s inaugural pillar Vivid Food, includes a two-week residency for New York chef Daniel Humm at Matt Moran’s Aria restaurant. As the chef and owner of three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park and a Big Apple resident for nearly two decades, Humm shares his city and culinary passions.

What makes Eleven Madison Park a must-visit restaurant for visitors to NYC?

It’s an experience that begins the moment you step through the doors of the historic Art Deco building. From the stunning views of Madison Square Park to the artists that have collaborated with us to create an incredible space, every detail is carefully curated. Beyond the creativity and passion that goes into our dishes, the magic at Eleven Madison Park is an all-encompassing experience, with the team’s commitment to hospitality as an art form.

Where are some of your other favourite restaurants around the city?

I recently visited and really enjoyed Flynn McGarry’s Gem restaurant on the Lower East Side. He actually staged at our restaurant when he was 12 years old, learning and working across all stations. His drive and passion in the kitchen have always been boundless. If you’re looking for something more casual, check out Gem Wine, Flynn’s neighbourhood-style wine bar next to the restaurant.

The choice of places to eat in NYC is overwhelming. What are your top tips for narrowing it down?

For any city you travel to, ask locals what to do, see, eat, and do. You might find yourself experiencing an incredible meal in a part of town that you would have never considered otherwise. It’s something that I like to do myself; ask your barista, bartender, or someone in the line for the Met. You never know what you may find.

What are your other favourite things to do in the city?

New York serves as a never-ending source of inspiration for two of my biggest passions: food and art. I love taking a Citibike around the city. Art is one of my most profound passions, so it usually involves a visit to a gallery or museum. The Noguchi Museum in Queens is a frequent stop and a perfect refuge from the city’s hustle and bustle. I feel a connection to Isamu Noguchi’s work because of his use of organic forms and natural materials, which is similar to how I approach cuisine. When we decided to convert the restaurant to a plant-based menu, Noguchi’s sculptures were among the pieces that I referred to.

Do you have a list of restaurants you’ll be checking out when you get to Sydney?

I am excited to experience the fresh produce that Australia has to offer, as well as taste indigenous ingredients and new flavours. I am interested in exploring Sydney’s plant-based dining scene, from fine dining options like Yellow and Alibi to more casual offerings.

Vivid Sydney returns to the city May 26 - June 17. vividsydney.com

Next month, Daniel Humm brings his vision to one of Sydney’s best restaurants for a two-week residency at Aria, taking place from June 6-17 for Vivid Residence. vividsydney.com/event/food/vivid-residence