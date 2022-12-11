Go for green and gold with a Queensland trail run or endurance event. Photo / Element Photo and Video Productions

Go for green and gold with a Queensland trail run or endurance event. Photo / Element Photo and Video Productions

As the end of the year looms close, New Year's resolutions come to mind. Why not swap the treadmill for a trail running event in Queensland next year? Cassie Tannenberg provides the lowdown.

When your running route is the stunning national parks, reserves and trails in and around South-East Queensland, the scenery alone will take your breath away before any exertion.

Depending on the season, you could be running through creeks that are either a trickle or a gushing stream, hiking up sheer hills, splashing through muddy tracks and spotting elusive kangaroos while serenaded by native birds.

Trail running allows you to chase a runner's high in nature. Photo / Kathryn Stark

Why trail running in Brisbane and Noosa

You don't need to be an elite racer to enter a trail-running event. Sure, they attract some serious athletes whose trail prowess is a truly remarkable feat but there are plenty of regular runners who simply enjoy being in nature, the camaraderie with others and simply giving it a go. And if you need more incentive to pack your running shoes and enter one of South-East Queensland's trail running or endurance events in 2023, there's nothing quite like that post-race breakfast or beer after a race – and Brisbane and Noosa have plenty of options.

Noosa Ultra-Trail – 25 March 2023

Ideally staged after the height of summer, Noosa Ultra-Trial has an event for all levels with six distance options from the 15km loop in Tewantin Forest Reserve to the signature, world-class Ultra-Trail 100, using the established Noosa Trail Network.

The destination itself is a major drawcard. One of Australia's most-popular holiday towns, Noosa has a variety of beaches, eateries, shopping and the hinterland to explore. Be sure to take your post-race body down to Peregian Beach for some vitamin sea.

One of Australia's most-popular holiday towns, Noosa has a variety of beaches, eateries and shopping. Photo / 123rf

Book a stay in Noosa for seamless race-day access – Bali Hai Apartments Noosa, Noosa Blue Resort and Sandcastles Noosa are all centrally located in Noosa Heads. For top-notch noshing, head to Bay Village on Hastings – Noosa's main street.

For post-race bevvies, Noosa has two breweries on tap: Heads of Noosa Brewing Co. for craft beers and 20 20 Distillery for artisan spirits.

Those weary bones might also appreciate a soothing treatment at the Balinese-style Ikatan Day Spa – looking at you, 100km runners!

Brisbane Trail Ultra – 7–9 July 2023

The Brisbane Trail Ultra is held in winter so the heat and humidity cede to perfectly crisp mornings in Mt Coot-tha Reserve, just 15 minutes' drive from the CBD. This hybrid race – part trail, part road – offers five distances from the BTU20 to the BTU110 and BTU100Mi.

Starting in the suburb of The Gap for longer distance runners or Mt Coot-tha, the course meanders through rainforest before incorporating road-running through Brisbane's stylish inner-west areas of Bardon, Milton and Paddington. The final leg traces the Bicentennial Bikeway along the Brisbane River, connecting across the Goodwill Bridge to the finale, a run up the Kangaroo Point Stairs.

Book your pre- and post-race stay in Brisbane City for an easy trek back from Kangaroo Point. Check-in to Crystalbrook Vincent in the popular Howard Smith Wharves precinct where you can down a post-race craft brew, cider or wine at Felons Brewing Co. FV Brisbane by Peppers is another good location, just over the Story Bridge in Fortitude Valley.

There's no shortage of spots to carb-load in style before your big race. Savour the Asian inspiration at Donna Chang or modern Australian flavours at Alchemy restaurant in the City, or enjoy Italian fine-dining at Ciao Papi in Howard Smith Wharves.

The Brisbane Trail Ultra is held in winter so the heat and humidity cede to perfectly crisp mornings. Photo / Element Photo and Video Productions.

The Guzzler Ultra, Brisbane – 22–23 July 2023

The Guzzler Ultra will really test your inner reserves. The point-to-point, almost entirely off-road event offers plenty of goodies – a 1km steep hill known as the Kokoda Track, an equally daunting downhill scramble and plenty of epic scenery.

It's a different route to the BTU where the 100km route aka The Guzzler races around Brisbane's three reservoirs as well as D'Aguilar National Park and Mt Coot-tha Reserve. There's also the 50km The Glass Half Full, 21km The Big Sipper and 10km The Dry Run.

On race days, shuttle buses run participants up to the starting point, so you can stay anywhere in Brisbane's inner-city and avoid having to set the alarm too early.

The Guzzler Ultra will really test your inner reserves. Photo / Supplied. Photo / Element Photo and Video Productions

To complement this quirky event, bed down at The Inchcolm by Ovolo boutique hotel in Spring Hill on the CBD fringe or Ivy & Eve Apartments by CLLIX in South Brisbane.

To complement The Guzzler Ultra event, why not bed down in Brisbane and enjoy the city's many highlights. Photo / 123rf

Fuel up with Casa Chow's Chinese-Peruvian cuisine, then clink glasses at the Palm Springs-inspired Purple Palm gin bar and micro distillery in Woolloongabba. Those staying in the city can visit the seafood-infused Tillerman on the river or Spanish-style Black Fire restaurant.

To refuel after your run, grab flaky French pastries at LUNE Croissanterie or healthy fare at Felix for Goodness cafe – both located in Burnett Lane. And to quench that well-earned thirst, visit Felons Brewing Co. and feel smug sporting your finisher singlet.

