Australia holidays: Melbourne's best sights, as picked by Kiwi Harry Potter star

The Melbourne skyline at twilight. Photo / 123rf

The first thing to say is Melbourne is very much open for business! If you're heading over, I'd suggest going on a guided walk with Koorie Heritage Trust. The tour lifts a veil on Melbourne and you start to see it through Indigenous eyes.

Although I work in the city and can bang on about the restaurants, sports, laneways and shopping, these days my Melbourne is about the surrounding neighbourhoods. I'd start in Yarraville for a movie at The Sun, where you can catch a local indie or international blockbuster. Quentin Tarantino has been known to make surprise appearances there. Afterwards I'd see what vegan frozen yoghurt bar Goji has to offer this week. Footscray was recently named the fifth coolest suburb in the world! I definitely rate the Vietnamese and African food and the rapid gentrification means there are some pretty hip cafes and bars in the area. Fitzroy has some of the best music venues and beer gardens in town, head to The Napier or Union Hotel for some world-class pub food, and hunt around at the boutique clothing stores for a bargain.

New Zealander Gareth Reeves, who plays Harry Potter in Melbourne's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Photo / Matthew Murphy

Melbourne is blessed with a lot of wonderful green space. The Botanical Gardens are right across the road from the NGV and The Buxton Contemporary, which are both excellent. Sydney may have the beaches but we have the rivers! Both the Maribyrnong and Merri Creek are fantastic on foot, bike or with a dog. If you want to see some great Aussie fauna, Melbourne Zoo is excellent. I can't get enough of the wombats.

Melbourne is a great city for the arts. The galleries are stunning and of course the inner city laneways boast some amazing street art. Heide Museum of Modern Art is worth the drive and then you can push on to the Dandenongs for a walk in some giant ancient eucalypt forest or out to the Mornington Peninsula for spectacular coastal scenery. With both Broadway and The West End closed the world's eyes are on Melbourne for big shows. Now is the time to catch Frozen, Moulin Rouge and of course Harry Potter! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is presented in two parts, you can catch them both in one day and get dinner in Chinatown between shows. Or visit my favourite Melbourne eatery, Chin Chin on Flinders Lane, and if it's busy you've got Tonka or Supernormal practically next door.

If you need a cocktail, try Peruvian bar Pastuso for something wrapped in smoke or dry ice and enjoyed in a secret booth, or pull open the nondescript black door of Eau de Vie down Malthouse Lane. You'll have time to see how the other half shop on Collins St, then catch a tram up to Carlton for a gelato.

If, like me, you love theatre, you also have Red Stitch, Malthouse and Melbourne Theatre Company. Two brilliant festivals coming to Melbourne to get excited about are Rising, which has an incredible programme, as well as the amazing looking Yirramboi.

Gareth Reeves was born in Christchurch and studied acting at Toi Whakaari in Wellington. He stars as adult Harry in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Melbourne's Princess Theatre. Go to harrypottertheplay.com for more information.