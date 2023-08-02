Aerial view of Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat. Photo / Supplied

There’s no minibar or television and not a whiff of coffee in my new luxe wellness suite. I can’t take my eyes off the drop-dead gorgeous vista overlooking the lush Queensland hinterland and rainforest to the distant coastline.

Slow down, rethink and reset at Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat. Photo / Supplied

Instead, there’s an infrared sauna where I sit and ponder, a massage chair I have become addicted to and a stone outdoor bath that’s perfect for daydreaming, while intoxicated by the views.

Here at Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat in the Tallebudgera Valley, it’s time to slow down, rethink and reset.

Imagine no mobiles ringing madly, no laptops flashing emails demanding attention and no endless scrolling – it is all about chilling and reducing screen time.

Mind, body and soul are nurtured here, and it feels so good without the trappings of the outside world pin-pricking you constantly.

(For those who can’t detach completely, a mobile phone can be used in your room or on the cricket stand.)

Meditation sessions at Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat. Photo / Supplied

I’m on a two-day wellness retreat that focuses on organic living, spa, movement and relaxation with delicious organic cuisine and fitness seminars in a low-tech environment.

Above all, it’s about embracing new opportunities. One morning I am up at 5.30am, dressed in layers, for a gentle qigong class on the front lawn.

Slowly, slowly does it as we learn the basics of the ancient exercises, watched by inquisitive kangaroos as the sun creeps over the horizon painting the sky golden.

Next, it’s a Pilates class where the constraints of sitting hunched over a computer way too much remind me to take more breaks.

I feel muscles that haven’t been activated for yonks.

Pilates tests muscles that haven’t been activated for yonks. Photo / Supplied

“It’s all about moving as you age and keeping things flowing. Listen to your body,” says our instructor, who looks a picture of health.

We are then offered a choice of yin and yang activities – one is for those who want to go hard and the other offers a gentler option. You can also do your own thing, maybe a swim in the heated or cold pool, tennis or a gym workout.

Gwinganna, which means “lookout” in the local indigenous language, opened in 2006 and is renowned for delivering transformational experiences and leading-edge wellness research. It has won multiple awards in its nearly 20 years in operation.

“It’s about providing you with an ideal environment to help meet your healthiest intentions,” says our group leader, Kaye.

However, nothing is compulsory, and no one judges.

There are 16 trails on this 200-hectare haven dotted with towering gum trees where, if you are lucky, you may spot a few resident koalas.

I follow the track to the ancient fig tree known as the “grandfather of Gwinganna” and stand in awe among the stillness, punctured by bird song.

Later I wander to the vegetable garden where beds of leafy greens seem to sprout before me – “Everything flourishes here,” says the gardener, as I pass.

Meals are fun in the beautiful timber dining room that fronts an infinity pool overlooking the rainforest.

We are assigned to small tables and chat with fellow participants who share the same objective – to improve health and well-being.

The garden’s bounty appears on our plates throughout my stay as we dine on delicious organic cuisine that’s gluten and dairy free.

Brown rice porridge starts our day, followed by poached egg kimchi mayo, broccolini and sauteed spinach. For lunch chicken laksa with wombok cabbage, sliced zucchini and brown rice noodles is delicious.

One evening it is wild barramundi pea volute, with kipfler potatoes, braised leeks and snap peas, and another, it’s slow braised lamb shank, mustard mash potato and green beans.

Food spread at Gwinganna. Photo / Supplied

The servings are generous, plus there is morning and afternoon tea with a treat such as a tahini ball or orange cake.

Organic coffee is available in the morning and 100ml of organic wine at night – but as I’m here for transformation, I choose to stick to coconut water.

Afternoons are devoted to rest and restorative treatments, wellness healing, meditation or pampering at the impressive 33-room Spa Sanctuary.

Inside I am immersed in a warm fragrant atmosphere and choose a lymphatic massage that leaves me feeling relaxed and renewed.

Rooms at Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat. Photo / Paul A. Broben

The crystal steam room is perfect for relaxing followed by a brisk cool shower to awaken the senses.

Another day, a Time Capsule facial works wonders and later I sit in the quiet whisper lounge overlooking a native garden sipping fragrant tea while I rethink my habits.

Before I leave, I join a salsa dance class that’s so much fun and releases a sense of sheer joy and happiness.

I notice a change in myself and even though I’m not a tree hugger when I come face to face with that Gwinganna grandfather again – I am ready to embrace.

Checklist

GWINGANNA

GETTING THERE

Gwinganna is less than 30 minutes drive from Gold Coast Airport, and around 60 minutes from Brisbane.

DETAILS

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat has a variety of accommodation and programmes available. For more details visit gwinganna.com







