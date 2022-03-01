Iris rooftop bar and pool, Hotel X, Brisbane. Photo / Justin Nicholas

Maggie Wicks stays at Hotel X, a cool new hotel in the heart of Brisbane.

Location: In Fortitude Valley, an area that once had a reputation for seediness, the "Valley" is now a party district that comes to life after dark at the weekend.

Style: A cool modern hotel with an excellent restaurant, creative cocktails and all the mod-cons.

Perfect for: Travellers who want to be part of the city experience, even as they sleep.

Price: From AU$236 ($253) for a standard king double.

First impressions: Slick. Hotel X's white exterior is lit up in shades of pink, green and blue at night, so if you're arriving after dark, it's unmissable in the Brisbane skyline. In reception, you'll find guests checking in, and done-up visitors on their way to the fabulous ground-floor restaurant Bisou Bisou or up to Iris, the rooftop bar.

Rooms: Once in your room, the curtains open automatically to welcome you home – nice touch.

The rooms are "city-sized" - perfect for couples or singles wanting to explore their surroundings. And they come with some luxury touches – there is an espresso machine with complimentary coffee, and pre-mixed cocktails such as a salted honey old-fashioned and a blood orange negroni available in the minibar. Beside the bed, the lighting panel offers automatic settings such as Relax, Read, and Night, and the control for the curtains.



Printed compendiums are too old-fashioned for Hotel X, and instead the tablet beside the bed offers all the hotel's services at the touch of an on-screen button - from room service, to the restaurant and bar menus, to details about the hotel gym, and minibar prices - it's all there. Press a button to have your tray collected, refresh the ice bucket, put the Do Not Disturb light on your door or request that your car is brought around.

Given the throng of nightlife outside, the rooms are well insulated for sound and once those curtains close again, at the touch of a button, you'll feel far away from the hubbub.

A room at Hotel X, Brisbane, Queensland. Photo / Justin Nicholas

Bathroom: Tiled from floor to ceiling, with black on the ground and tiny black and white check tiles on the walls. You'll find complimentary Karl Lagerfeld soaps and toiletries (and a copy of The World According to Karl on your bedside). There's room enough for two people to share, with twin showerheads.

You'll also find a hairdryer, and GHD straighteners – do make use of them. Hotel X is very much a destination, and you'll find that guests and visitors make an effort.



Food and drink: Head straight to Bisou Bisou, the gorgeous French restaurant on the ground floor that specialises in rotisserie and local seafood. With lush floral banquette seating, textured walls and marbled tabletops, it is a sight to behold. I try scallops, barramundi and oysters, alongside chardonnay from Margaret River. The service was charmingly enthusiastic and came with tips on what to see and do in Brisbane later that evening.

For breakfast, room service brought me an Arnold Bennett (a staple at London's Savoy), a soft omelette with smoked fish and gruyere, as well as fresh coffee and white linens. Even in your room, you'll be dining in style.

Dining at Hotel X is not to be missed. Photo / Judit Losh

Facilities: You'll find everything you want and more. From the moment you check in, Hotel X makes life easy – a drive-in for valet parking, and someone will walk outside immediately, pass you a tag, help you with your bags, and then whisk your car away (self-park is also available).

There is a 24-hour gym, rooftop pool and bar, Bisou Bisou on the ground floor and Iris on the top. Wi-Fi is simple to connect to - the information is all found in the tablet beside the bed. Plus everyone gets an 11am checkout, but if you're a really late sleeper, just call reception and they'll help you out with an extension.

In the neighbourhood: You're right in the heart of some of the city's best nightlife, and less than a 10-minute walk to the Howard Smith Wharves, where you'll find restaurants, breweries, bars and the fantastic riverside walk that is perfect for a post-dinner stroll.

Family friendly: Hotel X offers a family staycation package that includes breakfast, dinner for two at Bisou Bisou and an in-room babysitter, and a beach day or island adventure. Cots and rollaways beds are on offer, as well as an interconnected family room.

Accessibility: There are seven accessible rooms with wider doorways, roll-in showers and accessible bathroom facilities.

Sustainability: There are a number of green initiatives in place including water regulation, guest-activated air-conditioning and lights, eco dry cleaning of linen, and water bottles made of paper.

Content: hotelx.com.au