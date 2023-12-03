Amelia is depressed and stressed in London. Photo / TikTok

An Aussie woman has spoken candidly about the brutal reality of living in London, revealing she is A$17,000 ($18,000) in the red with minimal job prospects, as well as hopeless dating options and miserable weather.

Amelia, originally from Sydney, has been dipping into her savings for months and, despite applying for more than 350 marketing jobs, has repeatedly been rejected.

The 28-year-old revealed in a clip on TikTok that she got so desperate she nabbed a hospitality job, where she has been working 11-hour shifts with a 20-minute unpaid break, making only minimum wage.

She has warned anyone contemplating making a move to the UK to think again, revealing that while London seems like an attractive option due to its geographical location, healthcare and use of the same language, it had been extremely difficult to get herself established.

Amelia added that she had spent an astonishing A$17,300 ($18,600) in the three months she’d been living in London.

The millennial was now thinking of returning to Australia, complaining to her family that she couldn’t “stay here and do slave labour”.

To make matters worse, her first date in London cancelled on her at the last minute.

“If you’re thinking of moving to London, just don’t,” she wrote in the caption of the TikTok, which she posted on Tuesday.

In the clip, she revealed poll results after asking her followers whether she should “just go back to Sydney, where I will get a job in like 0.2 seconds and have 10 boyfriends at the drop of a hat”.

Strangely, 82 per cent of people voted for her to “stay in London and be a penniless beggar”, while a mere 18 per cent thought she should “go home”.

In tow with a few rejection emails she received from job applications, she showed an inbox with the name “job apps” that contained 355 emails, proving how dedicated she had been to finding a job.

She also revealed messages she had sent saying she had a good week because she had only cried once and had been for two more interviews for marketing jobs but had not received replies.

Another screenshot showed a weather report, with the temperature being just 1C and revealing that the sun wouldn’t rise until 7.38am.

An attempt to reschedule a date was also shared.

“Logistically, I need to get home [and] shower etc, by the time I’m ready/at the station it’ll be like 8pm – shall we just do Tuesday? x,” their message read, with Amelia replying: “oh OK sure no worries then [sic]”.

She sarcastically said “no probs” in the text exchange.

Amelia revealed why many young people felt London was a great place to live in, saying it was pretty easy to get a visa, the predominant language is English and reciprocal healthcare is available.

What’s more, she said it was “very much the epicentre of Europe”, meaning it’s easy to travel from there to idyllic holiday places.

“You could just take a train from here and go to Paris for the weekend, or you could hop on a flight and be in Spain in two hours.

“I think the size of the city and the perceived opportunity here … in addition to your unlimited options for travelling make it a really enticing place to want to come and live,” she said. “I mean, we don’t move here for the weather.”