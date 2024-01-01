A man was detained by passengers and flight attendants on a Qantas flight following an altercation on the flight from Bali to Melbourne.

Australian police are investigating the incident where a disruptive male passenger was forcibly held on the aisle floor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A video obtained by 9 News shows other passengers wrestling with the man before he is pinned down and held there by a crew member’s knee.

According to news.com.au, passengers who were previously on the flight said the man was allegedly agitated, screaming and shouting, before the “episode” occurred.

A witness claimed they heard the distressed man screaming for his mum and dad, and another said the man had “gone crazy” on board flight QF46.

After the plane landed, Australian Federal Police officers boarded the aircraft and questioned the 28-year-old man, who was then taken for medical assessment.

“The AFP will continue to investigate the incident,” a spokesperson said, and confirmed no charges had yet been laid.

Another witness said the man allegedly attacked passengers before others intervened.

“He attacked two or three of the other passengers and those other passengers overpowered him,” the man told 9 News.

“Everybody was resting and all of a sudden this guy just jumped up and he started screaming and everybody was panicking.”

Taking to Instagram, another witness posted footage showing the man pinned to the floor with the flight attendant holding him down and detailing what occurred.

“He’s still been restrained after 4 hours. Everyone is safe. What a bloody flight!” the witness shared.

He also noted the crew on board were “amazing” as they worked to subdue the passenger and keep everyone safe.

Qantas told news.com.au the safety of its customers and crew was the No 1 priority, with the company having zero tolerance for disruptive or threatening behaviour.



