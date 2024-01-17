Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland’s best family-friendly activities for summer

Anna Sarjeant
By
8 mins to read
The Splash Park at Good Planet in Riverhead will provide hours of entertainment this summer. Photo / Good Planet

If, like me, you have a fear of being stuck indoors with bored children; Paw Patrol on repeat and Play-Doh pushed into obscene places, here are eight of Auckland’s best family days out.

Stanmore Bay

