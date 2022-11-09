Celebrations in Aotea Square at the Auckland Pride. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland has been named among the most LGBT friendly cities in the world by a list outlining the most open and inclusive travel destinations.

Travel company Big 7 has compiled the top 30 city breaks for travellers who want to be themselves while on holiday. The list was compiled to prioritise places that offer legal protection for travellers and the rights of the local LGBTQ+ then - just as importantly - has a vibrant, inclusive gay scene where people want to spend their holidays.

Big 7 says they ranked their top cities using the Spartacus Gay Travel Index and Equality Index Rating which rates counties' legal protections and freedoms as well as public attitudes.

There are many destinations which may be 'tolerant' for the purposes of a large sporting event or turn a blind eye to tourists, while persecuting local gay populations.

"For a city to rank highly as LGBTQ+ friendly, first and foremost, it needs to protect LGBTQ+ people with laws and legislation," says Big 7.

These are places where people can be at ease with who they want to be. And are just at ease with them.

Auckland earns its place on the list at number 28 as an urban hub and home to the largest Pride Event in the South Pacific.

Praised as "one of the world's most liberal countries," Big 7 celebrates it as the first country in Oceania to legalise same-sex marriage in 2013. Where Auckland falls down is in its lack of a "gay district", however the listing mentions Karangahape Road as a top scene for "small but thriving gay community".

1.5 million people turned out for London Pridethis year. Photo / William Fonteneau, Unsplash

Another plus is the fact that Auckland Pride is held almost six months away from the northern hemisphere celebrations. With Auckland Pride 2023 scheduled for February, it's an attractive gay destination for Europeans and North Americans.

Auckland still has some way to go when catching up with some of the other top cities just across the Tasman. Australia in general ranks higher up the Equality Index, with a score of 98.

Melbourne lands at number 4 on the list for it's collection of thriving gay districts and cultural scene.

Controversially Sydney - which is set to be the first city in the southern hemisphere to hold World Pride in March - doesn't make the top 10. Despite the world famous Oxford Street celebrations and Mardi Gras, Big 7 says "New South Wales has some way to go with certain freedoms and laws."

"Melbourne might not be as sunny and beachy as Sydney, but it's got an edge and a distinct personality that's just as loveable," says the report.

10 Friendliest LGBT cities

10. Montevideo, Uruguay

Progressive, Latin American and the 9th safest country for LGBTQ+ people in the world.

9. New York City, USA

Home to the original Stonewall riots of 1969, it's the birthplace of the Pride Movement.

8. London, United Kingdom

One of the most diverse cities in the world, 1.5 million people turned out for London Pride 2022.

7. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

The Liberties of Holland are a safe haven for all, where homosexuality has been decriminalised since 1811.

6. Madrid, Spain

The Spanish capital has a vibrant tolerant centre in the night-life-loving city.

5. Brighton, United Kingdom

Brighton is famously gay friendly, particularly artsy Kemptown. A port town that has a long history for welcoming all visitors.

4. Melbourne, Australia

Victoria outshines the other Aussie cities with a disperse gay scene that stretches from Fitzroy to St Kilda.

3. San Francisco, USA

Hailed as the "Gay Capital of America" in Life magazine, back in 1964, it still holds that reputation gladly.

2. Berlin, Germany

Reborn, reunified the capital is home to people who are unapologetically themselves.

1. Toronto, Canada

The gay nightlife scene is huge in Toronto between Church and Wellesley Street.