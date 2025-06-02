Each destination was awarded a score out of a possible 100. Auckland came out on top in the worldwide rankings, scoring 92.3 and garnering a glowing review for its blend of “fresh sea air, bountiful scenic landscapes, and low pollution levels – the perfect recipe for a restful city break".

Auckland's accommodation options, such as Hotel Indigo (pictured), were praised for the restful experiences they offer.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Destination director Annie Dundas said the recognition was a strong endorsement of Auckland’s quality of life and reinforced its positioning as an urban oasis.

“We really do have the best of both worlds. Auckland is a place where you can explore our thriving arts scene or enjoy a lively night out at a show or a game, then retreat to peace and quiet just minutes away.

“That balance is something few cities can offer and it’s something travellers are actively seeking.”

Scoring 88.1, Wellington took second place, recognised for its vibrant cafe scene, affordable hotels and scenic waterfront.

Jo Heaton, tourism and visitor economy manager at WellingtonNZ, said: “With all that’s on offer in the city and how easy it is to get around on foot, it’s no surprise that visitors have a restful night’s sleep following a day of exploring”.

Often lauded for a unique blend of nature, culture and cuisine, Heaton said Wellington’s evolving spa and wellness scene is a drawcard too.

“These spaces complement the city’s natural biodiversity and walkability, which seemingly makes Wellington a top location for those seeking a quality snooze.”

Grenada in Spain; Brisbane, Australia and the Belgian city of Bruges rounded out the top 5.

Wellington was praised for its vibrant cafe scene, affordable hotels and scenic waterfront.

Sarah Collinson, international director at AllClear, said although travellers tend to prioritise sights and activities when planning a trip, sleep quality is important too, especially for those managing medical conditions.

“Not all destinations are equal when it comes to peace and quiet. Some go beyond offering a place to rest; they create a truly calming environment.

“From quiet neighbourhoods to hotels that consistently earn praise for restful stays, these cities help travellers properly recharge.”

The study’s authors say the rankings reflect the rise of sleep tourism: a growing trend where travellers prioritise experiences aimed at improving sleep rather than itineraries solely focused on sightseeing.

A 2024 report by HTF Market Intelligence found the worldwide sector is forecast to grow by $700 billion by 2028.

Though he wants to reinforce NZ is a great place to sleep but isn’t sleepy, Paul Ford, head of communications for Tourism NZ said the country is well-positioned to capitalise on the wellness tourism trend.

“Of the people in our key visitor markets who are actively considering a trip to NZ, 65% see Aotearoa as ‘an ideal place to relax and refresh’.”

The lowest-scoring cities in the study tend to be larger, busier cities with less access to nature.

New York City, often dubbed “the city that never sleeps,” lives up to its moniker, placing third to last and scoring zero for hotel price value.

Sedona, Arizona, ranked last with the study citing a low volume of positive sleep reviews and high accommodation costs.