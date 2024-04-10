Auckland Airport’s Transport Hub braces for school holidays’ busiest days

160,000 travellers are getting ready to fly through Auckland's domestic and international terminals over the next fortnight. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Airport is preparing for 160,000 travellers to pass through its terminals in the days ahead, as the New Zealand and Australian school holidays arrive.

With this Sunday, April 13, predicted to be the busiest day for international departures, and the majority of domestic passengers flying out of Auckland on April 19, it will be noticeably busier on these days.

However, chief customer officer Scott Tasker said school holiday travel is still down on pre-pandemic levels.

“Although available flights are still nearly 15 per cent down on pre-pandemic figures, our projections are those flights will be full,” Trasker said.

This weekend, Friday through Sunday are set to be the three busiest days, said Tasker, with the equivalent of the population of Tauranga set to pass through terminals.

With two weeks separating the school holidays and the Easter long weekend, this will have helped spread travel demand a little further. Although a bump is expected around the weekend following Anzac Day, which falls on Thursday, April 25.

The airport is hoping that the recently finished Transport Hub will also help smooth the journey of international travellers.

With a new layout for bus stops and public transport, and ongoing work to integrate the terminals, the airport has warned travellers to plan ahead.

For those driving out to the airport, Tasker warned that the drop-off and pick-up area has been moved from the front of the terminal.

“It is a big change so something to be aware of if you’re driving in to farewell or collect friends and whānau on international flights these holidays,” he said.

There will also be ongoing building works at the Transport Hub.

April school holiday’s busiest days at Auckland Airport 2024

International travel

Sunday, April 14: Busiest day for international departures.

Sunday, April 28: Busiest day for international arrivals.

Domestic travel

Friday, April 19: Busiest day for domestic departures.

Thursday, April 11: Busiest day for domestic arrivals.

Where are people travelling?

Australia, China, the US, Singapore and Fiji are the top five international destinations from Auckland Airport

Christchurch, Wellington, Queenstown, Dunedin and Nelson are the top five domestic destinations from Auckland Airport.

New Zealand and Australia school holidays

The New Zealand school holidays fall from April 13-28 - the same time that schools in New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania will also be breaking up.

Queensland Victoria and Western Australia are already on holiday, which is set to end this weekend on April 14.