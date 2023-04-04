Auckland Airport is bracing themselves for the busiest days this year, with 800,000 travellers are expected to pass through this Easter school holidays.
Easter and Anzac Day make April a bumper month for domestic and international travel.
Auckland Airport’s chief customer officer Scott Tasker says they are preparing for passenger levels to top 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at domestic and international terminals.
“We’re seeing similar traveller numbers to the Christmas period,” says Tasker.
With the Easter long weekend falling so close to Anzac, many New Zealanders are taking the opportunity to travel during the 16-day school break.
Thursday April 6, prior to Good Friday, is expected to be the busiest day for international traffic. Domestic passenger movements is expected to peak on Good Friday.
The airport is asking for patience from travellers, with some of the busiest passenger days expected over the school holidays.
Airlines and airport operations will be hoping to avoid some of the queues and luggage handling issues seen during the summer peak.
“While it’s been nearly a year since the border began reopening, the aviation system is still getting up to speed. The combination of airline schedule changes, labour shortages, and mishandled bags are continuing to affect operations,” said Tasker.
The airport is anticipating that airport parking will fill up and is advising travellers not to leave planning car parking to the last minute. In most cases the airport is asking passengers to take a cab or public transport to the terminals and leave the car at home, to minimise congestion on the way to the terminals in Māngere.
Top five busiest days – international terminal
Thursday 6 April
Friday 7 April
Friday 14 April
Friday 21 April
Sunday 23 April
Top five busiest days – domestic terminal
Friday 7 April
Saturday 8 April
Sunday 9 April
Sunday 16 April
Sunday 23 April