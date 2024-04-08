To celebrate Kiwis’ desire to hug and the opening of its new traveller drop-off and pick-up zone, Auckland Airport had a “hug cam” operating last week. Video / Auckland Airport

If you need a comforting hug from a friend or family member in Aotearoa, there’s one place you’re far more likely to get one, a study has revealed.

According to recent research, most Kiwis aren’t fans of public displays of affection (also referred to as PDA), with just 17 per cent saying they happily hug others in public.

However, this number jumps to 91 per cent if the Kiwi in question is in a particular location – the airport.

A study from Auckland Airport found Kiwis are far more likely to perform public displays of affection at an airport compared to anywhere else.

While Kiwis prefer to keep their arms to themselves in public, it seems we can set our self-consciousness aside when it comes to leaving or reuniting with travellers.

The research, commissioned by Auckland Airport, asked 1000 Kiwis about their approach to public affection in various locations.

That people are more willing to show emotion in an airport isn’t surprising according to Dr. Holly Dixon, a psychology expert at The University of Auckland.

“There seems to be a greater level of acceptance for this kind of emotive, affectionate behaviour in environments where reunions and separations are far more normative,” Dixon said, adding that airports, in particular, normalise this behaviour.

Auckland Airport's new international terminal drop-off/pick-up area is double the size of the previous one.

Embracing the urge to, well, embrace, is also better for us, she added.

“Displays of affection like hugging have a significant impact on the quality of our relationships,” she said.

“Being able to express love, sadness, and joy during moments of connection and/or impending physical separation from loved ones is healthy.”

The camera was “capturing social moments of connection” from April 3 to 5, according to the airport. Those who “opted in” were photographed and then emailed the picture of their hug, with the option to share the photo on social media.

With around 28,000 travellers moving through the international terminal daily, there were many hugs to be captured.

Auckland Airport’s new drop-off and pick-up zone

The new drop-off and pick-up area is one piece of a $300 million development under way at Auckland Airport and an important piece, according to chief operations officer Chloe Surridge.

“As the gateway to the country, it’s important we created a space that’s fitting for the first and last experience for travellers,” Surridge said.

Located on the ground floor of the transport hub, the space has doubled in size and will be efficient and undercover from Auckland’s wild weather.