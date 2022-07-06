Atamira Dance Company's Abbie Rogers in Macau, a destination that surprised her. Photo / Supplied

The Kiwi dancer Abbie Rogers is looking forward to getting back into the world once more

What have you missed most about travel?

Experiencing dance cultures around the world. But I'm hopeful Atamira might be touring overseas again from 2023. Watch this space.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

Feeding kangaroos with my family in Beerwah, Queensland when I was about 8 years old.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

My whānau would travel to different places in Te Wai Pounamu, whether that be to my grandparents' house in the little country town of Southbridge (by Ngāti Moki Marae) or over to the West Coast.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My lovely friend, mentor and Atamira artistic director Jack Gray. He spent a lot of time on Turtle Island (North America) connecting with the indigenous peoples of those lands and discovering new elements of culture and performance to enhance his practice as a dance artist. That's something I am looking forward to doing one day.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Dancing in an arts festival in Macau with many other cultures from around the world.

And the worst?

Getting the flu in Rome, during an amazing school trip for Classics studies.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

As a dance teacher and performer, I'm a planner. So lots of lists and packing cubes.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Macau was like a mini Las Vegas. So many lights and different things happening all in one place.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

On the Greek island of Hydra.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

After unpacking, I love to unwind with some stretching or noho puku (rest).

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The power of standing on the whenua of Aotearoa and the connection to my Māoritanga and my tūpuna. I take my taonga wherever I go.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Lenapehoking - New York, New York of course!

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Admiring architecture and trying different kai in each place. It's all about the experience as a whole for me. Similar to making dance - it's about the process.

Atamira Dance Company presents KAHA – Tripleboost at Auckland's Q Theatre Loft from July 7-9. atamiradance.co.nz

