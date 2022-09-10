Crowds enjoying their sundowners at the Ce La Vi Skybar, perched atop the Marina Bay Sands. Photo / supplied

When it comes to kicking back with a cocktail in Singapore, the best spots are several levels up, writes Nannette Holliday.

Singapore has always sizzled as a shopping, sightseeing and epicurean mecca. However, did you know Singapore has some of the world's most inviting and relaxing rooftop bars? Here are some top picks that offer great cocktails, mouth-watering morsels, sensational, swoon-worthy vistas and often a scorching sunset for good measure. Don't forget your phone or camera, you'll definitely want to immortalise these Insta moments.

Ce La Vi

The sky's the limit at Ce La Vi. It's perched 200m atop the iconic Marina Bay Sands. The stunning panoramic outlook stretches from the city's skyline, over Gardens by the Bay to ships in the strait. Plus, check out the jet-set languishing in the adjacent hotel infinity pool or even rubbing shoulders with you. The luxurious and trendy disc-shaped venue has an array of delicious Asian-fusion bites, as well as classical cocktails to keep you hydrated. The Skybar opens at 5pm daily. Or kick back over a breezy weekend brunch from 12pm to 3pm. celavi.com/en/singapore/

LeVeL33

The world's highest micro-brewery and swanky dining venue, LeVeL33, sits atop the Marina Bay Financial Centre. Surrounded by Singapore's sizzling skyline, the shiny copper brewing kettles, timber textures and amber hues of the architecture embodies the chilled and sophisticated vibe. Soak up the panoramic city and sea views while swilling the on-site brewed craft beers, boutique wines, champagnes or beer cocktails and indulge in their inventive "ContemBrewery" cuisine that incorporates LeVeL33's range of brewing elements and in-house beers. Open from noon daily. level33.com.sg

Level 33 is home to the world's highest microbrewery. Photo / supplied

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar

On the 40th level of downtown's CapitalGreen building, Artemis Grill & Sky Bar is set around a 100-year-old olive tree that captures 360-degree indoor and outdoor city and bay views. With designer Starchitect Toyo roof deck coverings overhead, it's cosy and cultured, demanding come-hither photo ops from every angle. It also boasts inspirational Mediterranean cuisine, aperitifs, boozy beverages and happy-hour specials. Open 5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday and Tuesday to Friday for lunch from 11.30am to 2.30pm. artemisgrill.com.sg

Vue

With a winning combination of unobscured breathtaking bay and Civic District views from OUE Bayfront's 19th floor, Vue lives up to its French name. It's also renowned as Singapore's first rooftop al-fresco charcuterie and spritz bar. Alongside the thirst-quenching spritz cocktails, Vue has a menu of binchotan-grilled specialities and delectable East and West fusion bites. Enjoy complimentary canapes and the fiery sunset if you're there between 5 pm and 7pm. Open Monday to Saturday from 5pm. vue.com.sg

Just some of the fancy drinks on offer at Vue, Singapore's first rooftop charcuterie and spritz bar. Photo / supplied

Smoke & Mirrors

Singapore's most seductive bar isn't on a skyscraper. Smoke & Mirrors sits snuggly on the National Gallery's fifth floor, with prominent Esplanade Park, Pandang and Marina Bay vistas. The central sculptural copper bar and timber floors ooze warmth and elegance, whether you sit inside or outside. The creative cocktails on offer are inspired by the various art pieces displayed throughout the gallery. Open from 5pm Sunday and 6pm Monday to Saturday. smokeandmirrors.com.sg

The expansive bar sculptured in shiny copper is the centrepiece at Smoke and Mirrors. Photo / supplied

Lantern

Another jewel in Singapore's sparkling rooftop wining and dining scene is Lantern at Fullerton Bay Hotel. Positioned on the 1933 Clifford Pier, its 5m-wide lantern-inspired bar reflects the pier's original ship-guiding red oil lanterns. Whether surrounded by tropical vegetation or relaxing beside the infinity pool, you'll be cocooned. Alongside the dazzling Marina Bay views, there is also an 8pm laser-light show and resident DJ to entertain you while the cocktail mixologist whips up creative concoctions. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm. fullertonhotels.com

Swimming pools and city lights are the name of the game at Lantern Bar, at the Fullerton Bay Hotel. Photo / supplied

Kinki Rooftop Bar

If you suffer from vertigo, then Japanese-inspired Kinki Rooftop Bar provides a safe, low-rise rooftop with gigantic calming vistas. Its sleek, chic, graffiti-walled, third-floor space on Custom House pairs perfectly with its Asian-influenced tipples like Gin Assam Boi, Geisha-Rita or Aurora Polaris. The sushi and bar bites are perfect to graze on while enjoying the DJ music or nightly bay laser-light show. On Saturday and public holidays, indulge in their Kinki classic bottomless brunch. Open from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 10.30pm Monday to Saturday. kinki.com.sg

Mr Stork features stork' baby carriers' as seats and tropical garden surrounds. Photo / supplied

Southbridge

Overlooking Singapore River and Boat Quays restaurants and bars, Southbridge dishes

up sparkling champagne, prosecco, crafted cocktails, gins and their signature plump oysters. The city vistas have the wow factor, and from here you can spot landmarks including Parliament House, the Asian Civilisation Museum, the Singapore Flyer and Marina Bay Sands. The partially covered bar is a little oasis that feels streets away from the hustle and bustle below. Open daily from 5pm, enter from South Bridge Road, along Elgin Bridge. southbridge.sg

Nestled amongst the skyscrapers, Southbridge bar offers city vistas galore. Photo / supplied

Mr Stork

Curl up in one of the 10 cooling tee-pee huts at Mr Stork (think designer stork baby carriers, hence the name). Lounge around the tropical gardens or stroll the cobbled paths and let the 39th-floor panoramic views from Andaz Singapore soothe your soul. This urban garden oasis is the perfect place to unwind and absorb the rooftop ambiance, while savouring Andaz Pale Ale, signature cocktails and scrumptious bar bites, sliders and cheeses. Pro tip: The ruby cocktail in a massive mug makes an incredible Insta shot. Open from 5pm Monday to Thursday and from 3pm Friday to Sunday. hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/singapore/andaz-singapore/sinaz/dining/mr--stork

The sunset capsules at Mr Stork bar were designed for lounging. Photo / supplied

Dusk Restaurant & Bar

Feel the need to escape Singapore's hustle and bustle? You can't go past Dusk Restaurant & Bar, a stunning al-fresco oasis 100m high on Faber Peak, surrounded by thriving rainforest. It's an idyllic spot to absorb the surrounding Sentosa Island and harbourfront panoramas, and to take in the sunset while relishing their signature nitro-frosted cocktail. For snacks, don't miss the fresh seafood and Mediterranean-inspired truffle delights. Open from 4pm daily. Relax to live acoustic serenades Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm. mountfaberleisure.com/restaurant/dusk-restaurant-bar/

Dusk Restaurant and Bar offers relaxed vibes and views of Sentosa Island. Photo / supplied

1-Arden

Recently opened, 1-Group's newest Singapore sky-high addition, 1-Arden, is a worthy plus one to any top 10 bar list. Spanning four levels on CapitaSpring Towers' 51st floor, 1-Arden's four restaurants and rooftop bar surround the world's tallest urban "foodie forest", covering nearly 100sq m. The unique stellar fresh gastronomy, "garden-to-glass" concoctions, and panoramic skyline outlook won't disappoint. 1-arden.sg

For more Singapore travel ideas, check out visitsingapore.com