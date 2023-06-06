Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Asia travel: How to spend 36 hours in Tokyo

By Motoko Rich
11 mins to read
The vibrant lights of Akihabara electric town in Tokyo, Japan. Photo / Getty Images

The vibrant lights of Akihabara electric town in Tokyo, Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Go beyond Tokyo’s high-traffic tourist spots and you’ll be richly rewarded, writes Motoko Rich

For two and a half years, pandemic border controls kept international travellers out of Tokyo, leaving its neon shopping

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel