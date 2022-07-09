'Quantum Memories' is a large-scale interactive artwork sure to mesmerise viewers as part of Elemental Akl. Photo / supplied

Whether you're an art lover, a foodie or a music buff, there's bound to be something to tickle your fancy at Elemental Akl, on from July 14-31.

Boasting 18-days of events across Tāmaki Makaurau, Elemental is all about celebrating culture and creativity in our largest city. Think it all sounds a bit serious? Think again. This line-up includes everything from a drag show on ice to a fried chicken festival, with plenty of concerts, food events, family fun and arty bits and pieces in the mix, too. Here are some top picks to look out for.

Art for all

If you're looking for ways to brighten winter, don't miss the large-scale display at Commercial Bay. The huge interactive artwork, called Quantum Memories, features mesmerising bursts of colour and cutting-edge Google AI technology. In Howick, art fans can follow along the East Auckland Art Trail and, on the North Shore, the Takapuna Winter Lights will be glowing from July 28-31. If you fancy wielding a paintbrush, book in for a Beats 'n' Brushes evening, where you can let your imagination run wild on the canvas while enjoying canapes and tunes from live DJs.

Takurua - Nafanua, a show that combines contemporary Pasifika dance and theatre, is part of the line-up at Elemental Akl this month. Photo / supplied

Gigs and events galore

You'll find plenty of reasons to head outdoors this winter, with the Elemental Nights series presenting everything from classical concerts and theatre, to contemporary gigs and stand-up comedy. As the Elemental Hub, Aotea Square is the place to go for art installations, drinks at the igloo-like "snugs", and all the glitz and glam of the Drag Disco on Ice show at the pop-up rink.

The Winterfest event at Elemental Akl promises a range of food trucks and pop-up bars. Photo / supplied

Food, glorious food

With everything from "trust the chef" dinners to sake tastings on the schedule, food and drink are some of the biggest stars of the show. Warm the cockles at the butchery bites and craft beer interactive session, enjoy a high tea and art walk, or get hands-on at a wine blending workshop. Other events include a truffle dinner and "all things mushroom" class for fungi fans, themed cultural feasts throughout the city, and food-truck grazing for all tastes at Winterfest.

