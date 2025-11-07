No-cost public transport, can use Luxembourg City as a base to explore the entire country, and English is widely spoken.

Where to go:

Luxembourg City is one of the cutest capitals in Europe. A canyon runs through the centre, creating unique topography for exploring the Old Town from Ville Basse (lower city), to Ville Haute (upper city) and the Unesco Grund neighbourhood. For epic views, take the all-glass Pfaffenthal Panoramic Elevator.

Luxembourg. Photo / Unsplash

An hour-and-a-half train and bus ride away, Vianden is a fairytale castle come to life. A bit further east, Mullerthal, or “Little Switzerland”, boasts Luxembourg’s best hiking.

How to get there:

Luxembourg City is a 2-hour, high-speed train ride away from Paris and Strasbourg, a 3-hour train ride from Brussels, and one hour by train from Metz, France, as well as Trier, Germany.

Tip:

Luxembourg and nearby destinations host some of the best Christmas markets in November and December.

Luxembourg. Photo / Unsplash

Andorra

Andorra, the heart of the Pyrenees Mountains, absolutely blew me away on my whim-of-a-visit last autumn.

Why it makes a great holiday: It is truly an outdoorsperson’s paradise, without the crowds of the Alps. As a ski trip, it can be more affordable than popular resorts in France and Switzerland.

Where to go:

Andorra La Vella, the capital, is the most logical base. The city has its charms, although there isn’t much to do besides shop. Tax-free shopping means expensive skincare and luxury clothing, and accessories can be much more affordable.

Ordino, Andorra. Photo / Unsplash

Ordino is another adorable town near a ski station and beautiful hikes. Spa enthusiasts will love Caldea Spa just outside La Vella. Finally, Andorra is an up-and-coming wine destination. So, pencil in time to stop at one of the five wineries: Borda Sabate 1944, Casa Auvinya, Casa Beal, Celler Mas Berenguer and Casus Belli.

How to get there:

The easiest option is to drive in from France or Spain. However, if you’re not keen on the hassle of a car rental, you can take the train from Toulouse or Barcelona to the border, then a local bus to La Vella. Direct buses are another option.

Tip: Andorra is not part of the EU or Schengen zone, and sometimes EU SIMs/e-SIMs plans don’t work within its borders – make sure to purchase one that does.

Andorra. Photo / Unsplash

Liechtenstein

This stunning country, surrounded by Switzerland, Germany and Austria, is home to amazing vistas, no matter where you turn.

Why it makes a great holiday: Liechtenstein offers plenty of nature-centric activities as well as a unique story to visitors.

Where to go:

Vaduz, the capital, is a perfect base. In addition to numerous accommodations, it houses the Liechtenstein National Museum and the Post Museum.

Triesenberg, just above Vaduz, has plentiful walking paths and wineries to refuel. The Alps are also at your feet for hiking and skiing (Malbun is the main resort).

How to get there:

Liechtenstein is easily accessible from Zurich (which has a large international airport). You can rent a car and drive an hour. Alternatively, an hour-long train ride will land you in Sargans, Switzerland, where frequent buses run to and from Vaduz.

Tip:

The WELCOME Adventure Pass is Liechtenstein’s visitor card and provides free use of public transportation around the country and entry to the PostMuseum. Additionally 20% discount on things like the National Museum and the Treasure Chamber. It is free to all overnight guests for the duration of their stay.

The pristine streets of Vaduz. Photo / Unsplash

Malta

We’ve focused on mountains, forests and picturesque villages – but what about seaside locations? Introducing, Malta.

Why it makes a great holiday: In addition to Maltese, English is an official language. The island nation has a fascinating history and cultural makeup with influences from around Europe and North Africa. It also boasts over 300 days of sun, although it’s not a typical beach vacation.

Where to go:

Valletta is where most visitors start their trip. Full of stunning Baroque architecture that sparkles golden over its varying elevation, marvel at St John’s Cathedral, the Grand Master’s palace and Barrakka Gardens.

Mdina, the 4000-year-old former capital, tells its history through buildings from all eras. Nicknamed the “silent city” because of a drastic reduction in population (currently around 200) when it ceased being the capital, but it’s a fun place to get lost for an afternoon.

Valletta, Malta. Photo / Unsplash

The small secondary island of Gozo is known to be greener, quieter, and full of impressive historical sites. It’s a 45-minute ferry ride from Valletta or 25 minutes from Cirkewwa up north.

Golden Bay has what are considered some of the best beaches on the island.

How to get there:

Most visitors to Malta will fly into Malta International Airport from another European hub. There are also ferries from Salerno and Catania in Sicily.

Tip:

Malta does have beaches; however, they’re not right in the towns where hotels are located. The best are up on the north coast, where you’ll find golden sand beaches and not rocks. For travellers for whom that’s a priority, book a resort up north or be prepared to rent a car and drive the island.

Malta. Photo / Unsplash

San Marino

The Vatican isn’t the only microstate that Italy surrounds and San Marino holds the title as the oldest state in Europe!

Why it makes a great holiday: The northeast corner of Italy holds this bizarre little microstate, full of beauty and history.

Where to go:

The capital is more modern than you might expect, but just walk a bit and you’ll see the appeal. Wander over to the First Tower (or continue to the ramparts beyond) for sweeping panoramas. The cable car in town is another must to enjoy the scenery.

Monte Titano in San Marino. Photo / Unsplash

Hikers will appreciate schlepping their way up Monte Titano, the highest point in the country, home to around 100km of trails.

Food doesn’t differ from the rest of Italy that much, but a local specialty, Piada, a type of stuffed flatbread, is a must-try.

How to get there:

The nearest airports are Bologna or Florence. Rent a car and drive from neighbouring Italian towns in Emilia-Romagna.

Tip:

San Marino is not part of the EU or Schengen zone, and sometimes EU SIMs/e-SIMs don’t work within its borders. If you plan to visit, make sure your international plan covers both.