An accessible guide to Washington, DC

If you’d like a flexible accessible transit option to take you around the major landmarks and noteworthy attractions in Washington, DC, consider booking a Big Bus Tour . All bus services are wheelchair accessible (with lifts accommodating up to 295kg), and you can plan your journey using a convenient app downloaded to your own device.

For accessible airport transfers to and from Washington, DC hotels, Wheel The World lists a range of options, including transfers for parties with more than one wheelchair user. Travellers can stay in their own wheelchairs for the duration of the trip, and staff provide trained assistance.

Travelling with equipment can be burdensome (especially with luggage restrictions on flights), so rental equipment is a great alternative. ScootAround powered by WHILL offers a wide range of wheelchairs, scooters, powerchairs, rollators, oxygen and other mobility equipment that allows you to navigate the city with comfort and ease.

Accessible accommodations

The past and the present are brought together at the 5-star Riggs Washington, DC, located in the former headquarters of Riggs National Bank (est. 1891). Just a short walk or wheel from major DC landmarks (including the National Portrait Gallery and the White House), the elegant rooms with artistic flourishes are the perfect place to relax and regroup. The accessible king and deluxe king rooms have widened doorways and manoeuvrable space, roll-in showers, grab-bars, and lowered features for access.

The Dupont Circle Hotel's Signature Terrace Living Room. Photo / Supplied

At The Dupont Circle Hotel, you can choose an accessible double room or king suite for your Washington, DC holiday. You’ll have everything you need for a relaxing getaway, including an on-site restaurant with an outdoor terrace, a bar, and a fitness centre. You’ll also be just a 4-minute walk or wheel from Dupont Circle Metro Station, giving you easy access to all that DC has to offer. The accessible rooms feature ensuite bathrooms with marble tiling, fixed grab-bars, a roll-in shower, and a handheld showerhead.

If you’re not satisfied with simply seeing landmarks, you can actually stay in one at the Willard InterContinental Washington DC. It’s located right in the heart of the capital, with easy access to the White House, the Jefferson Memorial, the US Capitol, and Lafayette Square, as well as Union Station to travel further afield. Accessible rooms at the Willard have either a king size bed (and accessible bathtub) or two queen size beds (with roll-in shower), raised braille signage, assistive listening systems, and step-free access throughout. If you’re travelling with a furry companion, the Willard’s Pet Package will ensure that they’re treated like a VIP as well.

See the sights

Kick off your Washington, DC itinerary with a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum complex, with 17 DC-area museums and galleries, as well as the National Zoo. Admission is free at all Smithsonian locations in DC, and there are experiences to suit all tastes and abilities.

Your visit starts with the wide range of preparation materials provided by Access Smithsonian, including social stories, video guides, and entry/access information for each location. Take advantage of the printable Accessibility Map to plan your route, and install the Aria visual interpretation app ahead of time.

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Photo / Supplied

All Smithsonian venues offer complimentary manual wheelchairs to visitors (first-come, first-served), as well as assistive listening devices, open captioning on exhibition videos, and braille and large-print maps and guides. Tactile tours, ASL interpreters, and other access services are available by prior arrangement with each Smithsonian location. Find out more via the Smithsonian Access page .

For a taste of DC arts and culture, you can’t go past the Kennedy Center, with world-class productions and performances that are accessible to all. The center has a dedicated accessibility office (phone 202-416-8727 or email ) that offers comprehensive support services.

For patrons who are blind or have low vision, large print and braille programs are available, as well as audio description guides and curb-to-seat guidance. For people who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing, the center offers ASL interpreted performances and tours, as well as assistive listening and captioning. The centre has wheelchair accessible entrances, seating, restrooms, and parking, as well as courtesy wheelchairs available for loan and a shuttle service for transfers. On the Kennedy Center website , you’ll find listings for sensory-friendly and relaxed performances, virtual experiences, and more.

Yards Park, Capitol Riverfront. Photo / Supplied

For some fresh air and “green time”, head to the United States Botanic Garden (USBG), the country’s oldest continuously operating public garden (est. 1816). Start at the Conservatory lobby, where trained staff and volunteers can offer guidance for getting the most out of your visit. Wheelchairs are available for loan (first-come, first-served), as are sensory bags with noise-reducing headphones, weighted blankets, and a selection of fidgets, and colour blind glasses in both adult and youth sizes. Accessible paths will take you throughout the Conservatory and outdoor gardens, with ample opportunity to take a break on convenient benches. An audio guide is available via your own device, or by paper and PDF (available in large print and braille). Find out more about accessibility at USBG on their website .

The Washington Monument. Photo / Supplied

No trip to Washington, DC is complete without a tour of the capital’s most famous monuments – and they all offer great accessibility. The Lincoln Memorial, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, and the Washington Monument all have accessible parking nearby, flat paths and elevators, accessible bathrooms, braille and/or large print brochures, and assistance from on-site staff. At the Washington Monument, you can book an ASL-interpreted tour at no extra charge (with advance notice).

For d/Deaf and hard-of-hearing travellers (or anyone with an interest in d/Deaf history and advocacy), Gallaudet University is a must-see. The institution was founded in 1864, as the first American school for d/Deaf education. Tour the campus, visit the Maguire Welcome Centre, and explore the National Deaf Life Museum. Fun fact: Gallaudet University provides an interpreting service, so if you attend an event or tour that is ASL interpreted, the interpreter is likely a student, staff member, or alumnus.

The United States Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo / Supplied

Feed your soul

Foodies will delight in the many Washington, DC cafes and restaurants that offer both delicious fare and the opportunity to support business owners and staff who live with disabilities.

Bitty & Beau’s is “a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop”, employing people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Their DC location (3207 M St, NW) is the perfect place to fuel up for a wander through Georgetown Waterfront Park.

After your Gallaudet University tour, stop by the signing Starbucks (6th & H St NE), the first of its kind in the country. The staff are d/Deaf or hard of hearing, and customers are encouraged to learn about Deaf culture and even pick up a few ASL signs while they wait for their order.

Busboys and Poets (2021 14th St, NW) is a restaurant, bar, bookstore and event space that regularly hosts disability community events, including book launches, and a monthly ASL Open Mic night.

Old Ebbitt Grill has wide aisles that allow for plenty of room to manoeuvre among the crowd. Photo / Supplied

For a taste of history, head to Old Ebbitt Grill (675 15th St NW), Washington, DC’s oldest saloon. Once the haunt of Presidents, military heroes, and statesmen, it’s now home to a priceless collection of antiques and memorabilia. The restaurant serves up to 2000 patrons across lunch and dinner each day, but the wide aisles allow for plenty of room to manoeuvre among the crowd.

Don’t miss the opportunity to feast on “food with a conscience” at one of Founding Farmers’ three DC locations (Foggy Bottom, Georgetown, and Chinatown). Every single menu item is made from scratch, from bread to booze, and the restaurants are collectively majority-owned by American farmers. Each location is wheelchair accessible, with elevators between floors, and the friendly team is available to assist with accommodating specific needs (just add a note with your reservation).

Details

Destination DC has a dedicated guide for visitors wanting a comprehensive overview of accessible travel options in Washington, DC. Visit washington.org/accessibility to learn more.

To book your DC adventure via Wheel the World, visit wheeltheworld.com.

