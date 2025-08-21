Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An accessible guide to Washington, DC

NZ Herald
8 mins to read

Yards Park, Capitol Riverfront. Photo / Supplied

Yards Park, Capitol Riverfront. Photo / Supplied

World-famous attractions, wheelable neighbourhoods, remarkable restaurants, and amazing accessible accommodations – there’s only one Washington, DC.

Getting around

Washington, DC has one of the most accessible public transport systems in the world, so getting around the city is a breeze. Their systems are developed in consultation with an Accessibility

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save