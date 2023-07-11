The passenger was flying seat 11G in the United Polaris business class cabin. Photo / Supplied

The passenger was flying seat 11G in the United Polaris business class cabin. Photo / Supplied

A long-haul United Airlines service from Houston to Amsterdam made an unexpected pitstop in Chicago yesterday, after a passenger reportedly complained they didn’t get their first choice of meal.

It wasn’t to fetch the dissatisfied passenger a takeaway.

Aviation watchers picked up on the unusual divert made by UA20 on Monday afternoon after dumping fuel and requesting an emergency landing in O’Hare Airport.

Tracking website Flightradar 24 shared a screenshot of the Boeing 777 in a holding pattern over Lake Michigan.

“UA20 from Houston to Amsterdam jettisoning fuel prior to diversion to Chicago due to an unruly passenger,” said the website.

United Airlines communication to ground reported a disruptive passenger in seat 11G, the Business Class cabin, threat level 1.

Airlines watchdog JonNYC who shared a screenshot of the memo, explaining “threat level 1″ was the lowest level of disruptive passenger emergency.

“But, to my way of thinking, this person had to be exceedingly disruptive for them to have handled it this way,” he tweeted.

The plane performed a “gas and go” to offload the passenger and take on lost fuel for the journey on to the Netherlands.

United did not confirm if the disruption was catering related.

In a statement the airline confirmed that the incident was related to a disruptive passenger and was dealt with without further disruption.

“United flight 20 from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Amsterdam diverted to O’Hare International Airport and landed safely following a passenger disturbance. Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane. The aircraft then continued to Amsterdam,” a spokesperson told the Guardian.

It was later updated that an account from a passenger sat in 1K, who said that the disruption was over the meal service offered to the unruly passenger.

“The passenger in question was livid over the fact his 1st choice of meal was not available,” said aviation commentator JonNYC.

“Obviously the passenger was noted to be intoxicated as well, but meal choice seems to have been an enragement point.”

Other passengers claiming to have been on the disrupted flight said they were aware of the passenger and heard them being “verbally abusive” to crew.

According to flight tracking the service landed just after 12.30pm local time, adding three hours to the service which is normally nine-and-a-half hours.