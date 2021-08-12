Alpine ski escapes and Waiheke by foot in New Zealand's best travel deals

Grab your skis and make the most of these top travel deals. Photo / File

Pining for Queenstown

Escape to an alpine wonderland by booking a three-day Coronet Peak/ Remarkables transport and lift pass, plus four nights' accommodation at the four-star Mercure Queenstown Resort from $965pp, twin-share. Book by August 31. Travel between September 6 and 22 or between September 26 and October 10.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Abel Tasman

Walk the beautiful Abel Tasman coastal track from Tōtaranui to Kaiteriteri with guides and enjoy a night at each of the beachfront lodges, Meadowbank Homestead at Awaroa and Torrent Bay Lodge. The thriving arts and crafts community of Nelson, surrounded by great wineries, is also on the itinerary, with a night's stay at the Rutherford Hotel before and after the walk. All meals during the walk and return transfers are included. The four-night package is priced from $1619pp, twin-share—a discount of $115pp.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/abeltasman

Soak in the South

Escape to Te Anau and stay at Getaway Te Anau. Two nights' accommodation and a guided tour to Milford Sound, including a fiord cruise, are priced from $235pp and $79 per child until September 30. From 1 October rates are $315pp and $89 per child. (Not available between December 20 and January 20.) Getaway Te Anau has a private hot tub with views over the lake and to the mountain ranges.

Contact: Getaway Te Anau, 0800 249 746, stay@getawayteanau.co.nz or getawayteanau.co.nz

Round the vines

Explore Marlborough's wineries with a half-day guided tour — on bicycles. This tour includes three nights at five-star Vintners Hotel in an executive suite. Priced from $529pp, twinshare, this deal must be booked by August 24. Travel between October 1 and 9 or between October 16 and November 2. Travel to Blenheim is additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation

Walk Waiheke

The 2021 Waiheke Walking Festival's Walk and Accommodation package costs $560pp, twin-share. The November itineraries, November 10 to 12 and November 17 to 19, include three days' walking, accommodation at Kiwi House in Oneroa with breakfasts, picnic-style lunches and a winery platter lunch. The first walk is more challenging, while the second departure follows a less challenging path. Dinners and the ferry from Auckland are not included.

Contact: Festival organiser at info@waihekewalkingfest

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com