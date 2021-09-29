Alpine heli adventures and New Zealand's best travel deals

Southern Lake Helicopters: an alpine outing like no other. Photo / Supplied

ALPINE ADVENTURE

Treat yourselves to an alpine outing like no other, with a spectacular scenic flight over two-and-a-half hours through the alpine country of Fiordland. The helicopter's knowledgeable pilot gives an informative, history-rich commentary throughout the trip and makes several alpine landings. The standard price of $1550pp will drop to $1317.50pp when you mention KIWITRAVEL when booking. A minimum of two passengers are required and flights are scheduled on an "on demand" basis. Departure is from Southern Lakes Helicopters' Te Anau lakefront helipad.

Contact: Southern Lakes Helicopters, 0508 249 7167, email info@southernlakeshelicopters.co.nz or check out southernlakeshelicopters.co.nz/scenic-flight-experience/ history-of-fiordland/

SPEED AND CRUISE

A "Queenstown Combo" combines a Go Orange Jet Boat ride and a Lake Wakatipu cruise aboard the gracious and elegant TSS Earnslaw, with a gourmet long lunch at Walter Peak High Country Farm—a four-hour day's adventure, priced from $179pp. The gourmet lunch at the Colonel's Homestead on the picturesque lake shore is followed by a wander through the homestead's award-winning gardens and watching a sheep herding demonstration.

Contact: Real Journeys, 0800 656501 or realjourneys.co.nz/en/experiences/the-queenstown-combo

ON YER TRIKE

Chill out in the luxurious back seat of a Wānaka Trike for a scenic cruise through the stunning scenery of Central Otago. Wānaka Trike Tours range in price from $99pp for a half-hour scenic spin to $199 and $215pp for tours of three hours to 3.5 hours. A variety of destinations on the itineraries include the Cardrona Valley, the Kawarau Gorge, Cromwell, Lake Hawea, the Blue Pools, Wānaka, Lake Dunstan and some of New Zealand's oldest pubs, including the much-photographed Cardrona Hotel.

Contact: Wānaka Trike Tours, (03) 443 6595 or wanakatriketours.co.nz

GO PADDLING

Beginning in the sheltered waters of Acacia Bay, Taupō Kayaking Adventures will take you to explore the secluded rock carvings at Mine Bay. You'll paddle your own two-person kayak beneath native bush-clad cliffs and glide into narrow inlets. Taupō Kayaking Adventures provide a "no experience necessary" outing and is the only kayaking company in New Zealand with fully motorised kayaks for the elderly or people with disabilities. Allow four hours for the Mine Bay Rock Carvings Tour (three hours on the water). The tour is reduced from $410 to $360 for a family of four (two adults and two children aged up to 17 years).

Contact: Taupō Kayaking Adventures, 0800 852 583, info@tka.co.nz or tka.co.nz/kayak-tours/half-day-rock-carvings

LAKE & VOLCANOES

Discover the Waimangu Volcanic Valley and Lake Rotomahana with the Full Waimangu

Experience. This half-day trip begins with a walk through a natural geothermal

ecosystem before you takea45-minute boat cruise on Lake Rotomahana — the final

resting place of the Pink and White Terraces. Discounted to $50pp, the tour departs four

times daily. The child's rate is discounted to $15 (aged 6-15 years); under-6s accompany

you free of charge. The family rate option is $115, based on two adults and three

children. Departures are sometimes dictated by the weather — check first. A 25-minute

drive from Rotorua, there are shuttle services if you don't have your own transport.

Contact: Waimangu Volcanic Valley, (07) 366 6137, nature@waimangu.co.nz or

waimangu.co.nz/experiences/walk-and-cruise-combo