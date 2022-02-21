Former All Black Carlos Spencer says his ultimate dream getaway needs to include a gym, great food, a surf beach and a golf course. Photo / Supplied

Former All Black Carlos Spencer says his ultimate dream getaway needs to include a gym, great food, a surf beach and a golf course. Photo / Supplied

The former All Black-turned-TV host Carlos Spencer shares his picks for Aotearoa adventures.

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

Retreating to a beach around the back of the Hawke's Bay. I can't quite recall the name but it was a fairly secret beach. You couldn't access it unless you lived there, so my brother, cousins and I had to sneak our way down to it. We would have heaps of fun swimming, looking for seafood to catch and eat. Pāua was a particular favourite. In addition, backyard cricket was a very serious sport for my whānau and many tense games were had.

What is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in New Zealand to get away from it all?

I'm a big fan of Mount Maunganui and all that it entails - it's not exactly a secret spot but I love the ocean, Mauao itself for fitness and of course, the local cuisine. I recently came across Tairua, a small town just in between Whitianga and Pauanui. Not many shops but different spots to swim, bike, run and of course eat… I think there is a theme emerging here. Lastly, I'm pretty big on mountain biking and therefore love the solitude of Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua. My son and I have a few laughs on the trails and lunch on the way home is not bad either.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

More than likely Queenstown, it is without a doubt one of the most stunning parts of New Zealand. We have already done a bit of a road trip from Christchurch through to Queenstown, We rode horses on Coronet Peak, dined out at some amazing restaurants and played on some serious golf courses - sadly my son beats me more often than not nowadays. Lake Tekapo is pretty special too. I completed a half marathon in Queenstown and the scenery was stunning….it's a place that definitely has something for every member of the family.

What is your dream NZ road trip?

A road trip on a Harley Davidson from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island. Ideally with a group of likeminded people who want to have some laughs, eat great food, perhaps drink some whiskey and good local gins. I have seen many great sights in this stunning country but when you are on a bike, the experience is amplified. Wouldn't it be great to take the time to do it!

If you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday where would you go?

It would have to consist of a few things: A gym (I know, cliche, but I love to workout, it's definitely my happy place). It would need access to good food - variety is the spice of life but give me a dinner consisting of seafood and a fair chunk of red meat, I'm pretty happy. If it also has a beach with fairly tame surf and a golf course, then you will have me hooked.

Carlos Spencer hosts Carlos' Reno Rescue, Tuesdays on TVNZ1 and TVNZ On Demand