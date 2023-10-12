Alien-like golden crab wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year

In a competition celebrating the diversity of life on Earth, the top shot looks like it belongs on another planet.

From 50,000 images - showing unique windows into the wildlife of 95 different countries - the winners have been selected for one of the world’s most prestigious photography awards. It is the largest open photography competition of its kind.

French marine biologist Laurent Ballesta has been named Wildlife Photographer of the Year for a second time. The winning photo titled “The golden horseshoe” proved to be a lucky one. He is only the second photographer in the competition’s 59-year history to win more than once.

After taking the title in 2021, the photo of a rare tri-spined horseshoe, joined by three golden trevally, won Ballesta the coveted Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 again.

The ancient mariner by Laurent Ballesta, France Winner, Portfolio Award; WPYA 2023

Jury chair Kathy Moran described the crab as “hauntingly beautiful,” and something few people see in its natural habitat.

“We are looking at an ancient species, highly endangered, and also critical to human health. This photo is luminescent.”

Older than the dinosaurs, and unchanged in 100 million years the species has blue copper blood that has been used for vaccine development. The Natural History Museum said that the strange-looking blood has an ingredient that pharmaceutical companies use to test vaccines for contamination, and in some parts of the world this had led them to be driven close to extinction.

Israeli photographer Carmel Bechler was named Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for her snapshot of a pair of barn owls, illuminated in a roadside building.

Owls’ road house by Carmel Bechler, Israel Winner, 15-17 Years; WPYA 2023

Hard to spot at first, judges praised the many layers captured by the image.

Judge Moran said it covered topics of “habitat destruction” and “adaptation” perfectly.

“The natural world is all around us, even in places where we least expect it to be,” said the 17-year-old competition winner. “We just need to open our eyes and our minds.”

These two grand-title winners were chosen from 19 individual category winners.

Director of the Natural History Museum, Dr Doug Gurr, said it was important not only to show untouched nature but the human impact on the living world.

“This year’s winning images present compelling evidence of our impact on nature – both positive and negative.”

Whales making waves by Bertie Gregory, UK Winner, Behaviour: Mammals; WPYA 2023

The tourism bulldozer by Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar, Mexico Winner, Photojournalism; WPYA 2023

The exhibition of 59th Annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year opens this weekend Friday 13 October, at the museum in Kensington, before going on a world-wide tour - arriving in Auckland Museum for 9 December 2023 to 29 April 2024.

Approaching the 60th year the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards are held by the Natural History Museum in London. Ahead of the milestone for the international awards, the Natural History Museum has waived entry fees for submissions from 100 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. There will also be a number of additional categories and changes to the format for the open competition which invites photographers to submit their best images of all creatures, great and small.

Submissions open on Monday 16 October for next year’s bumper edition: nhm.ac.uk/wpy

Silence for the snake show by Hadrien Lalagüe, France Winner, Behaviour: Birds; WPYA 2023

The wall of wonder by Vihaan Talya Vikas, India Winner, 10 Years and Under; WPYA 2023

Last gasp by Lennart Verheuvel, the Netherlands Winner, Oceans: The Bigger Picture; WPYA 2023

The unprotected by Karine Aigner, USA Winner, Photojournalist Story Award; WPYA 2023

Lights fantastic by Sriram Murali, India Winner, Behaviour: Invertebrates. WPYA 2023

Hippo nursery by Mike Korostelev, Russia, Winner Underwater; WPYA 2023

The art of courtship by Rachel Bigsby, UK Winner, Natural Artistry; WPYA 2023

Out of the blue by Ekaterina Bee, Italy Winner, 11-14 Years; WPYA 2023; WPYA 2023

Alpine exposure by Luca Melcarne, France Winner, Rising Star Portfolio Award; WPYA 2023

Last breath of autumn by Agorastos Papatsanis, Greece Winner, Plants and Fungi; WPYA 2023

Life on the edge by Amit Eshel, Israel Winner, Animals in their Environment; WPYA 2023

The tadpole banquet by Juan Jesús Gonzalez Ahumada, Spain Winner, Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles; WPYA 2023

The dead river by Joan de la Malla, Spain Winner, Wetlands - The Bigger Picture; WPYA 2023

Face of the forest by Vishnu Gopal, India Winner, Animal Portraits; WPYA 2023