Travellers who bought discounted ANA tickets for flights taking off before the end of April will be able to fly, but the airline is still weighing up what to do about bookings for later dates. Photo / Getty Images

Travellers have raced to grab discounted business class tickets aboard All Nippon Airways (ANA) flights, after news of a currency conversion error spread across social media and popular travel blogs.

A glitch on the Vietnam website for ANA Holdings Limited led to incorrect, cheaper listings for the usually expensive international tickets, most affecting flights between Asia and the US. Customers were quick to pick up on the error, as well-known travel blogs like Secret Flying spread the news online – these communities frequently encourage customers to take full advantage of glitches in price listings.

One passenger, speaking to Bloomberg, said they had scored a series of first class flights from Jakarta to the Caribbean via Tokoyo and New York, with return tickets, for just US$890 ($1440). Another said they booked a return business class ticket from Jarkata to Honolulu via Tokoyo for US$550. Those passengers both bought fares thousands of dollars cheaper than usual.

The most drastic deal, according to Bloomberg, saw a US$10,000 ticket listed for US$300, flying from Jakarta to Singapore, Tokyo then New York and back again.

A spokesperson for the airline told Bloomberg ANA would honour the tickets bought at the discounted price, but ANA later said a final decision would be made by the end of April. Travellers who bought discounted tickets for flights that will depart before the end of the month will be able to fly.

It's best to hold off making any further plans (e.g. positioning flights, hotels) for at least 2-3 weeks to see if the airline honours the deal or not 🤞 pic.twitter.com/lDFTC4jmbf — Secret Flying (@SecretFlying) April 17, 2023

Secret Flying, a travel blog, celebrated the #ErrorFare later on Twitter, congratulating followers who booked the tickets – the blog frequently uses the hashtag to alert keen travellers to accidental listings of cheap airfares.

ANA reported it was “investigating the cause of the bug and the size of its damage” to Bloomberg. The cheap airfare listings, largely departing from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, have since been removed.