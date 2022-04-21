Room for a Knight: Airbnb's 10 most lusted after UK castles

A traveller's holiday home is his castle.



Some of the most lusted-after Airbnb listings in the UK are fantasy castles. When researching accommodation with a difference, it's hard not to get sidetracked by crenulations.



A stay away is a chance to indulge in a bit of fantasy, upgrade your lot in life and trade places with nobility - if only temporarily. It seems fitting that, as Queen Elizabeth II turns 96 and prepares to mark her Platinum Jubilee in June, Airbnb has rounded up their top ten most wish-listed fortifications that are available to book.

If you're just looking for room for a knight, you could do worse than booking into a mock medieval keep.

Carnell House, in Ayrshire, Scotland. Photo / Airbnb

10. Carnell House, Ayrshire, Scotland

While a turret does not the castle make - this stately house comes with exclusive use of an estate that would make Bridgerton blush.

With 10 bedrooms and en-suites the historic Carnell House, set in 2000 acres is "perfect for special celebrations."

Guests holding weddings and parties gush about host Adrienne and her staff, with one writing: "She makes the gorgeous and expansive estate feel like a home."

From $4745 per night, two-night minimum stay

Pentillie Castle on the Cornwall and Devon borders. Photo / Airbnb

9. Pentillie Castle, Cornwall, England

With eleven "individually styled rooms with spectacular views" the castle on the banks of the Tamar river and the on the Cornwall and Devon border is in an area of "Outstanding Natural Beauty".

The castle in the south west of England even has a heated swimming pool, for guests to go swim.

From $4290 per night

, two-night minimum stay.

Kinnettles Mansion in Fife is a mini Downton Abbey. Photo / Airbnb

8. Kinnettles Mansion, Fife, Scotland

Kinnettles could be a mini Downton Abbey with it's perfectly portioned tower and leafy driveway. Five minutes drive from St Andrews, the Fifeshire fiefdom is an elegant setting for a party.

"Everything about Kinnettles Mansion is impressive, from the grand driveway to the magnificent ballroom," reads one review.

From $1733 a night

Theatrical Yannon Towers in Teignmouth is a classic, seaside sandcastle. Photo / Airbnb

7. Yannon Towers, Teignmouth, England

Up the road from the Torquay home of murder mystery master Agatha Christie, the Victorian mansion house could be setting of a whodunnit. Guests to the theatrical house do not need to suspect the butler, as the listing is self-catered.

Exquisite feature wallpaper and vaulted ceilings are more modern than medieval. Sea views, just 5 minutes from the beach - this is the ultimate sand castle stay.

From $575 a night

Craster Tower dates back to the Normans. Photo / Airbnb

6. Craster Tower, Northumberland, England

The northern country Pile can be read like a collage of different time periods as the elegant stone front grows out of the castle walls.

According to hosts Fiona and Michael the original foundations date back to the 1100s, when the Normans arrived to "subdue the North".

The gatehouse on the way to Craster Tower. Photo / Airbnb

One pleased reviewer said it was "a genuinely historic building that is so spacious and extremely comfortable for all generations. The location is perfect for exploring Northumberland and a perfect oasis to return to.

From $480 per night

Redguantlet has nothing on Blackcraig castle. Photo / Airbnb

5. Blackcraig Castle, Perthshire, Scotland

Straight out of Sir Walter Scott, Blackcraig could be the setting of Redgaunlet or any one of the Scottish page-turners. The castle too is a Victorian fantasy. Built in 19th century it might be the new castle on the block but it does have a lot of more contemporary conveniences to boast. Visitors describe the Blackcraig as "lovely" and "unique".

From $280 a night

Pink palace: Thornton Castle in Aberdeenshire. Photo / Airbnb

4. Thornton Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

The picturesque pink tower on Thornton Castle is available to let for travellers with a taste for the highlife. With two bedrooms, ensconced in a private wing of the castle, it's an escape not far from the picturesque St Cyrus beach and Montrose.

From $299 a night

Kilmartin Castle is straight out of Outlander. Photo / Airbnb

3. Kilmartin Castle, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Bronze places goes to the regal Argyll castle of Kilmartin. The 16 Century keep in the West Coast of the Scottish Highlands will be a draw for lovers of the TV show Outlander.

The tartan bedrooms of Kilmartin Castle. Photo / Airbnb

From $3466 per night

Barns Tower in the Scottish Borders. Photo / Airbnb

2. Barns Tower, Peebles, Scotland

Second place on the palatial wishlist is the real McCoy on the border Tweed. Straddling hundreds of years of bloody history and the English - Scottish frontiers, you'd not be surprised to learn that Barns Tower has the odd ghost.

The loft bedroom at the top of Barns Tower, Peebles. Photo / Airbnb

Described as an "authentic medieval mini castle with roaring log fires", it's a delightfully affordable fantasy.

From $260 a night

Dairsie Castle, Fife. Photo / Airbnb

1. Dairsie Castle, Fife, Scotland

Dairsie Castle is the fairest in all the land, at least according to Airbnb wishlists. The 12-Century listing is full of crenulated charm. A stone's throw away from the University town of St Andrews - where "Kate met Wills" - it is a fairytale pile for romantics.

One of the regal bedrooms at Dairsie Castle, Fife. Photo / Airbnb

One guest called it "the best Airbnb we have stayed in," saying: "You'll be in awe of the castle from the minute you arrive"

"It's fantastic to see guests enjoying the castle," Host Etsuko said, after learning that Dairsie was the top of the Airbnb pile.

"It's such a unique, historical building, and it's wonderful that today it's still filled with the laughter of families and friends," he told the Daily Mail.

The gatehouse on the way to Dairsie Castle. Photo / Airbnb

"The listing is situated in the perfect spot for exploring nearby St. Andrews and the surrounding countryside, and we've found guests coming back again and again."

From $1966 per night.